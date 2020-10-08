Despite reporting days of low resident turnout for COVID-19 testing, county officials shared optimism that public interest in getting tested for the infectious respiratory disease is growing as testing capabilities are expanded.
“All of the different testing we’re putting together around the county … all of this is starting to come together and we expect to expand it and we’ll pivot as we see necessary,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a remote press briefing Wednesday.
Nearly two weeks into independently funding a $5 million contract with Verily, a medical company administering tests, for a rotating testing site while hosting a standing testing site at the San Mateo County Event Center, Callagy reported moderate community demand for testing has persisted into the end of last week.
On average, 481 tests were administered last week with Tuesday being the busiest day at 950 tests. The days following, testing dropped substantially with 387 tests administered on Wednesday, 386 on Thursday, 413 on Friday and 595 on Saturday.
“We had some great days. We had some days that weren’t so hot,” said Callagy who noted the county has still reportedly tested 30% above the state median. “That’s certainly where we want to be.”
The moderate increase in testing aligns with a statement made during a Sept. 29 Board of Supervisors meeting by Deputy County Manager Justin Mates who informed supervisors that public demand had not met capacity at any site by that point, including at the state funding event center testing site.
“That is an issue that we’re spotting and working at, that we can add the capacity but we’re waiting to see if the demand is there and working to try to get the word out to help the demand meet the capacity,” said Mates.
Since launching the additional testing capabilities, testing increased by 28.5% countywide, said county spokeswoman Michelle Durand, who credited the increase to the rotating testing site funded by the county, targeted neighborhood testing being run in collaboration with cities and County Health, the Event Center testing site and residents seeking tests from private care providers.
“The good news is that our testing efforts are paying off. … We hope to see that number climb further thanks to the expanded [testing measures],” said Durand.
Largely, officials believe ineffective messaging is at fault for the moderate turnout and have initiated partnerships with local organizations, faith leaders and other trusted community leaders who can motivate the community to be tested for the virus. Callagy said the partnership with community leaders is key to also address infection disparities within the Latino community.
“The crux of it is really getting out and expanding communications in a culturally competent way with our partners and local organizations to amplify the message that we have about wearing a mask, social distancing and making sure you wash your hands and now getting tested and getting tested especially if you’re an essential services worker on the front lines,” said Callagy.
Addressing these disparities is now a requirement for moving through the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework which has now incorporated a health equity metric. While counties will not be penalized for experiencing increased cases in underserved communities, counties will be permitted to move through the color-coded tiers until each individually reduces infections within communities of color.
While testing can reveal where infections may be spreading and help identify asymptomatic virus carriers, testing above the state’s median also grants county’s a test-rate credit. Receiving the credit may lower a county’s positive test rate enough to enter into a less restrictive tier, ultimately permitting additional businesses to reopen, noted Durand.
“We also want the public to understand that getting tested not only helps their own health, but also helps the county move to another tier under the state’s blueprint,” said Durand.
As of Tuesday, 176,360 tests have been administered countywide with 10,347 residents testing positive for the virus, 154 of which have died. Hospitalizations from the disease have continued to trend down with 30 suspected and confirmed patients receiving care in the county, only eight of which in the ICU.
The county’s standing within the state’s reopening framework has also continued to improve. As reported on the state dashboard Tuesday, the county’s adjusted case rate fell to 4.3 new cases per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate fell to 2.6%. To enter the next less restrictive tier, the county will have to bring its case rate down to 3.9% while also meeting the Health Ethic Metric for a minimum of two weeks.
“I really do think the masks, social distancing and opening up society mostly outdoors has really helped us see the case rate drop and we hope we continue to see that. … It’s just great news to see the numbers drop like this,” said Callagy.
