As the world gathers more information about the new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa called omicron, San Mateo County officials are monitoring the situation and encouraging testing and vaccinations in preparation.
“We do need to learn more about it to see if there is any element of it that might be a game changer,” Marc Meulman, the San Mateo County Public Health, Policy and Planning director, said.
Meulman said public health officials are taking a wait-and-see approach before considering any changes to county policy, given the variant’s newness. The county is encouraging the public to focus on best practices to reduce transmission and case spread of all variants through vaccinations, wearing masks and testing when sick. Meulman noted that public health labs are studying and testing for omicron worldwide to gather more variant information that will help make decision making easier.
“I think information will continue to be forthcoming probably pretty rapidly in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We will get a better idea of what are the particular concerns related to this variant. Does it require anything different from us?”
The first known omicron variant infection was found in South Africa Nov. 9. The World Health Organization declared it a variant of concern Nov. 26, with cases recorded in Europe and Asia. Omicron has a large number of mutations that affect infectiousness and the immune system, with preliminary evidence suggesting an increased risk of reinfection with the variant, according to the WHO. Countries are being asked to enhance surveillance efforts, report initial cases and perform field investigations and laboratory assessments. The California Department of Health is monitoring for the variant and partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to gather information. It is also preparing to increase tests at California airports for citizens and residents returning from some African countries. The California Department of Public Health said there are no cases as of Nov. 28. Available testing should detect the variant.
While the new variant is not in the United States or San Mateo County, Meulman said it would only be a matter of time before it appeared in the country. However, San Mateo County is in a better place with surveillance infrastructure around sequencing to detect its arrival.
“There isn’t any reason to think there is a greater likelihood of a variant being present in San Mateo [County] than in other parts of the country,” Meulman said.
David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors said in a statement Monday it was inevitable the omicron variant would reach the area despite new travel restrictions at the federal level. He urged the public to get a booster shot, test and wear masks.
“It will be a very long winter if we do not brace for the inevitable that omicron cases will soon show up here,” Canepa said.
Meulman said there isn’t any evidence that omicron can break through vaccines, making vaccines the best bet for protection. He encouraged more immediate testing if people feel ill. He hopes the variant provided additional vigilance and motivation to test, wear masks and get vaccinated.
“The arrival of a new variant like this hopefully encourages people to do the things we’ve been encouraging all along,” he said.
While omicron is the newest variant, the county is focused on prevention and putting resources and structures in place to reduce spread from it and future variants.
“It’s different from some of the others, but it probably won’t be the last one either. It’s about doing the things we know that work and continuing to encourage that, and then as we learn as this virus evolves, if there is something that needs to change, we will certainly be on top of that and communicating that,” he said.
While there can always be improvements to increase vaccination rates and reduce transmission, San Mateo County is doing well compared with the rest of the nation. While the county is watching case rates after the Thanksgiving weekend, Meulman has not seen a winter increase like in 2020. He thanked residents as a whole for embracing vaccinations and county health guidelines.
“We have been expecting a surge associated with the holidays and going into the winter months, and to date, we really haven’t seen that,” Meulman said.
