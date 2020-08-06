County health officials are leading blind through a statewide coronavirus resurgence following news of a technical problem at the state level which has resulted in the distribution of incomplete lab testing data.
During a virtual press conference held Wednesday, San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy and Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said data presented on the county dashboard is unreliable due to incomplete lab testing data distributed by the state to local jurisdictions since July 25.
The unresolved state error is due to technical issues with the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, a state system that receives and surveils COVID-19 test data supplied by lab providers. According to a disclaimer on the county health webpage, officials have received incomplete lab test results data affecting the county’s “ability to identify new cases of COVID-19, to accurately report the testing positivity rate in our community, and to identify the number of persons tested for the last few weeks.”
The county’s announcement comes after local data reflected the second lowest single day case count in the past month with 14 positive cases reported on Tuesday. The lowest single day case rate in recent weeks was 10 cases reported on July 26, just after the inaccuracies from the state began.
While officials work on correcting the technical error all newly collected data will continue to be reported out to the public. Currently reported data accurately reflects a baseline of positive cases, though what is presented could be substantially lower than the cases that actually exist in the county.
Callagy warned the public to not rely on the county dashboard data, calling the numbers inaccurate. The site currently reflects 5,758 positive cases with 120 deaths, two more than reported last week, both white individuals in the 70 to 79 age range.
Young adults in the 20 to 29 age range and 30 to 39 age range continue to be of greatest concern along with the Latino community, all of which have tested positive for the highly infectious respiratory disease at higher rates than any other demographic.
The site also features up-to-date data in terms of hospitalizations with 51 confirmed and nine suspected individuals receiving care in hospitals countywide. Of the 60 patients, 15 are receiving care within the ICU and two are from out of the county.
Despite the setback with data reporting, Callagy said contact tracing efforts have continued to ramp up. Srinivasan added tracing efforts, a major priority for the county, have been fairly successful with tracers being able to reach most residents who have potentially come into contact with an infected person.
While state and local officials work through the system error, Callagy and Srinivasan reiterated the importance for county residents to abide by safety protocol, including regular hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings.
An emergency ordinance, approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, authorizes various individuals, including sheriff’s deputies, park rangers and environmental health and safety officers, to ticket individual and commercial entities for not abiding by safety measures.
Fines range from $100 to $500 for individuals and $250 to $3,000 for commercial entities who violate the order. The measure is intended to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and to eventually enable the county to be removed from the state watchlist.
Being removed from the watchlist requires the county fall below state benchmarks such as reporting less than 100 positive cases for every 100,000 residents on a 14-day rolling average. Callagy noted meeting the benchmarks did not guarantee removal.
As of the weekend and until the county is removed from the watchlist, all indoor dining, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and places of worship were required to close. Callagy, like many other local officials, said the restrictions are unwarranted and do not address the root cause for why the cases have surged.
