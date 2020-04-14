San Mateo County’s willingness to stay home saved lives, stemmed the spread of COVID-19 and granted medical professionals valuable time to defend against the threat posed by the pandemic, county officials said Monday.
County Manager Mike Callagy and Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow both expressed their gratitude to local residents who adhered to orders which brought life along the Peninsula to a sudden halt.
More sacrifices are necessary, said officials who pointed to data projections showing that the county’s peak in the coronavirus model curve may not hit until May or later in the summer.
For his part, Callagy took time during his press conference Monday, April 13, to share his admiration to the thousands of locals who have disrupted their routine in the name of preserving public health.
“They are clearly doing their part by sheltering in place and staying at home and that is saving lives,” he said.
Morrow agreed in a Monday statement which also detailed the apparent success of the March order to stay at home.
“It appears that we have flattened the curve, at least this first curve, for now. I am hopeful we have avoided the catastrophe that New York and Italy experienced, for the time being,” he said.
The tone of Morrow’s statement marked a stark departure from a declaration last month that alleged those who did not adhere to the shelter-in-place order were spitting in the faces of their neighbors and fellow community members.
There were 699 positive cases confirmed Monday in San Mateo County, about 10% of the 6,773 patients tested, according to the county health website. Twenty-one deaths have been linked to the disease. There are still 31 pending tests, and results are available in about two days.
Seventy-two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 29 afflicted with the virus are occupying the county’s 91 intensive care beds. There are 52 ventilators in use, with 167 still available and 101 beds for surge patients in use, with 312 still available.
While noting much more data still need to be collected, Callagy said the information available suggests officials are adequately prepared to offer the care needed.
“This is great, great news,” said Callagy.
Morrow painted a more dire vision of the data, suggesting that the information available could be misleading or misinterpreted. He balanced that perspective by suggesting as many as 25,000 in the county have been, or are, infected with the virus. Without the order to stay at home, he anticipated that figure could have jumped as high as 75,000. He also projected that there are only between 5,000 and 7,000 people who are still capable of spreading the disease.
In short, Morrow maintained the threat posed by the virus remains significant.
“Your risk from contracting the infection from any human you encounter in San Mateo County and outside your immediate household continues to be substantial unless you take all the recommended actions to protect yourself,” he said.
Looking ahead, officials anticipate a peak for the model curve to arrive in San Mateo County by either May or perhaps later in the summer — depending on which projection is followed.
Already Callagy said the case curve has been flattened and extended, which prolongs the timeline but enhances the medical community’s capacity to meet the county’s health needs.
“What we are doing is working,” said Callagy.
He balanced that perspective by noting that the expected curve peak should not be interpreted as a potential timeline for lifting the stay-at-home order. Instead, officials must be cognizant of the threat that suddenly lifting the stay-at-home order could give way to the virus spreading again, leading to a potential case surge and strain on the medical industry, he said.
“Releasing the restrictions on movement and gatherings too soon, or in not an incremental enough way, will diminish the gains we’ve made and will unleash the very thing we are attempting to avoid,” said Morrow, sharing Callagy’s position.
Recognizing such a threat, Morrow called for a calculated pace in the attempt to get society back to normal.
“Without doubt, we will get through this. But we need to be very deliberate about our next steps,” he said. “If we don’t take our next steps carefully, we will experience the worst of what this virus has to offer.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.