Despite the statewide COVID-19 lockdown now being lifted, San Mateo County officials warn residents the county is far from seeing additional restrictions lifted while the virus continues to be widespread, prompting the Board of Supervisors to contribute to further aid.
“To be clear, we in San Mateo County along with the rest of the Bay Area and California continue to experience large numbers of COVID cases,” said Louise Rogers, San Mateo County’s chief of health. “It’s really a time for renewed vigilance.”
Rogers noted the county has “quite a ways to go,” before further restrictions would be lifted while addressing supervisors during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The county is now in the purple most restrictive tier within the state’s reopening framework. To enter into the next less restrictive tier, the county would have to report having an adjusted rate of fewer than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate below 8% for two consecutive weeks.
The county is currently experiencing nearly 50 new cases for every 100,000 residents, adjusted to 25 cases after accounting for a state testing credit. The county has maintained high testing rates at roughly 1,000 tests a day for every 100,000 residents, said Rogers.
A contract with Curative Inc., the life science company providing some of the county’s COVID-19 testing, was extended until June, 30, following supervisors’ approval. Addressing community concerns around inaccurate test results, Rogers said the company is working with the federal Food and Drug Administration and the tests have proven accurate when testing symptomatic people.
Mass testing sites hosted at the San Mateo County Event Center have been matched with mass vaccination events at the same location. Nearly 49,000 county residents have been vaccinated since efforts kicked off late December, thousands at the event center.
But to inoculate communities across the county, Rogers said multiple vaccination models would need to be deployed. Officials are also still waiting for the state to clarify who falls next in line to access a vaccine, though Rogers suggested teachers, nonmedical first responders and farm workers would be included.
Like testing sites, Rogers said vaccination clinics would probably need to be brought to farms while other facilities are used for smaller clinics. County health is working on plans for targeting hard to reach areas and is looking into partnerships with vendors to help mobilize and administer the sensitive doses in rural parts of the county.
“We are firmly behind the initiative to roll the vaccine out as quickly and efficiently as possible across San Mateo County,” said Rogers.
Small business support
Aiming to assist struggling restaurants, breweries and wineries, the Board of Supervisors approved establishing and allocating $1 million of grant support to a Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program. Separately, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative gave a $1 million donation to be allocated through the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund specifically for the newly established program.
Once in the next tier, some establishments would be allowed to operate indoors, including restaurants, theaters, museums, zoos and places of worship. But in the meantime, those operations are only permitted outdoors.
“In the best of times, 90% of restaurants fail, even in the best of times, and these are not the best of times,” said Supervisor Don Horsley. “They don’t have the same abilities to pivot and change their business model so I think this is an important helping hand to small businesses.”
The more than $2.3 million Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to brick and mortar merchants located in San Mateo County. Applicants are required to sell food and have been in operation as of March 11, 2020.
Grant applications will open mid-February and close in March when eligible establishments will be placed in a pool with other nearby merchants for grantees to be selected at random. CZI has required its contribution be allocated to merchants in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Redwood City, Palo Alto, unincorporated Menlo Park and unincorporated North Fair Oaks.
Student aid
An additional $1.5 million was also appropriated to establish a Learning Hub Expansion Fund, providing grants to nonprofits hosting learning hubs for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. The funds will be allocated through a partnership between the SMCU Community Fund and the nonprofit Community Equity Collaborative.
To access the grants, applicants must be currently operating learning hubs with 50% of students being socially and economically disadvantaged meaning the student’s family earns less than 80% of the area median income.
“Distance learning is hard for all kids but it’s particularly hard for students from socioeconomically disadvantaged families,” said Supervisor Dave Pine who sponsored the measure with Supervisor Carole Groom.
Pine noted only 3% of children from socioeconomically disadvantaged families are enrolled in schools currently hosting in-person classes with many children struggling to access the technology and mentorship needed to efficiently learn. But with 32,000 socioeconomically challenged children identified in the county, learning hub programs have struggled to keep up with the demand.
Deputy County Manager Peggy Jenson cited a recent survey showing 83% of learning hubs have active waitlists and 58% have been unable to expand due to lack of funding.
Through the new program, grantees would receive funding based on how many slots they proposed opening. They would also be required to give the open spots to children from socio-economically disadvantaged families. Applications will be accepted during a 10-day window with funds being distributed by the end of February.
