Despite warnings San Mateo County could be stuck in the state’s orange tier for weeks, County Health officials suggested the move could come next week, taking a more positive tone while also recognizing the continued hardships residents face including looming evictions.
“We’ll see if that progress continues but it does look hopeful,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Currently, the county meets the necessary criteria to be moved into the state’s least restrictive yellow tier by May 11 after its case rate fell below two new cases for every 100,000 residents on a rolling seven-day average.
Last week, officials warned the county would be in the orange tier, signaling a moderate risk of spreading the virus, potentially until the proposed ending of the program on June 15, given the vaccine rollout continues to progress and hospitalizations continue to fall.
Fewer than 20 residents are currently being hospitalized in the county, with seven patients receiving care in the ICU, a substantial decrease from the most recent winter surge.
The county has met two of the three criteria necessary for moving into the orange tier for weeks but its new case rate has fluctuated between two and 2.5 cases. Now at 1.7 new cases for every 100,000 residents, the county meets all three criteria but will need to maintain its figures through the week.
Vaccine push
Progress has also been made with vaccinations, noted health officials. More than 73% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, including about 90% of those 65 and older who were most at risk of dying after contracting the virus.
“We really are keeping our eye on the prize,” Rogers said. “We know we have a ways to go but it’s very heartening to see how far we’ve come.”
Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services, said County Health has also been preparing for eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to be expanded to include children ages 12 to 15 in the coming weeks as the company moves through the federal emergency use process.
An influx of doses from the state and federal government has allowed the county to restart mass vaccination events at the San Mateo County Event Center while hosting less broadly advertised local clinics. A mass vaccination clinic will be held at the event center Wednesday, May 5, in addition to another mass event held on Tuesday this week.
Aiming to accommodate varying schedules, Chabra said the county plans to expand clinic hours into the evening and to host more events on weekends. Additionally, officials are working to reach nearly 2,200 homebound residents and those unsheltered.
Eviction concerns
But challenges still face many residents including the looming end of California’s eviction moratorium slated for June 30. Public speakers, many affiliated with the advocacy group Faith in Action, called on county leadership to pressure state officials to extend renters protections or to institute its own moratorium before the state’s ends.
“The economic, mental health, medical and social impacts are continuing to compound. We can’t just turn a blind eye and pretend like all is well,” said Faith in Action community organizer Abby Taylor. “We ask that you commit to protecting your residents from eviction.”
While the moratorium did not forgive rent payments over the past year, it did bar landlords from removing tenants for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic. Once the protections do come to a close, tenants could be vulnerable to evictions beginning July 1 and would be required to repay back rent in full to avoid removal.
County Manager Mike Callagy directed struggling residents to the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program which has $47 million in state funding to allocate for rent relief. Roughly $13 million has been expended so far but applications have quickly dwindled, he said.
Finding assistance
Recognizing the difficult application process, Callagy said various community organizations are offering application assistance like the North Fair Oaks Community Center, Pacifica Resource Center, Samaritan House and South San Francisco’s YMCA Resource Center.
“This $47 million is use it or lose it,” Callagy said. “We want everyone to avail themselves of that.”
If landlords agree to participate in the program and forgo 20% of the back rent, the program will cover the remaining 80%. If landlords opt to not participate, renters are still eligible for assistance with 25% of unpaid rent, Callagy said.
Board President David Canepa also assured the public the county would either pressure the state to extend its moratorium or would work to implement its own to protect renters, some having fallen up to 10 months behind in rent payments.
The county had previously instituted an eviction moratorium near the start of the pandemic that expired last August. Concerned for renters and small landlords, supervisors approved a measure that allowed for tenants to repay half of the withheld rent within six months and the remaining half within a year of the moratorium’s expiration.
“We cannot let you fall through the cracks as we make this recovery from COVID,” Canepa said. “If you don’t recover, all of us and San Mateo County have failed.”
