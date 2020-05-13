While the Bay Area lags behind the rest of the state in the move to reopen, San Mateo County officials addressed the difficulties associated with adhering to a regional plan for loosening restrictions.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors examined differences between the Bay Area and state’s plan for lifting the stay-at-home order during a special meeting Tuesday, May 12.
Recognizing the divergence between Gov. Gavin Newsom in his vision to reopen California and the consortium of health officers planning the Bay Area’s route, Dave Pine questioned whether more coordination is in order.
“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for the six Bay Area counties to be behind him,” said Pine, noting the confusion tied to the mixed messaging coming from Newsom and regional officials.
He added “it is something for the health officers to think about,” whether the Bay Area ought to align with the state’s approach to avoid gaps forming between Newsom’s message.
To highlight the disparity, Pine acknowledged Newsom was discussing allowing dine-in restaurants to reopen some services while curbside retail operations are still banned locally.
To that end, county Health CEO Louise Rogers agreed and said it is growing harder for even counties in the Bay Area to remain on the same page with regards to reopening.
“It may become more challenging for the municipalities to hang together as well, because there are different circumstances,” she said. To illustrate the challenges with maintaining solidarity in the Bay Area, Rogers pointed to the differences Santa Cruz, Marin and Sonoma counties, compared to San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Alameda counties.
There are far fewer cases in the more rural counties which would be closer to reopening than the more densely populated urban centers which are still seeing more cases reported and deaths linked to COVID-19.
There were 1,497 cases reported Tuesday in San Mateo County, with 65 deaths linked to the disease. There have been 18,919 tests conducted, and officials recently reduced the criteria needed to qualify for receiving a test.
The county is still far from meeting the some of state’s recommended benchmarks for joining the second phase of reopening, according to Rogers.
The state has asked that no more than one case per 100,000 residents should be shown over the past two weeks to loosen restrictions, which would allow for 77 cases in San Mateo County. There have been 385 confirmed county cases in the last 14 days, and Rogers said that number should increase with additional testing available.
“This is an example of a measure that is likely to become a bit more challenging before it gets better,” she said.
The state also wants to see no deaths over two weeks before regulations are limited. There have been 15 deaths reported in San Mateo County in that period of time. Furthermore, the county needs to nearly double the amount of daily testing, and beef up its tracing capacity before meeting the state’s standards, said Rogers.
A county showing the ability to meet the criteria would then be able to go to the state and ask for permission to allow certain services at restaurants, offices, shopping malls and other businesses.
Recognizing the long road ahead for San Mateo County to meet the criteria, Pine questioned whether state officials might show some flexibility in considering local circumstances when determining reopening strategies.
Rogers said she did not expect state officials to be too rigid, and said San Mateo County has made significant progress in building other cases for loosening restrictions. A stockpile of personal protection equipment, capacity to manage a potential patient surge and ability to extinguish outbreaks all fall in the county’s favor.
“It may be possible to move forward if most of the measures are being met, but not all the measures,” said Rogers.
Pine expressed some relief, and suggested county officials continue building response capacity with hopes of reinforcing a local argument for reopening society.
“It’s good to know you don’t have to put a checkmark on every, single box,” he said.
In other business, county officials examined the community programs supported by the San Mateo County Strong Fund, which has collected $8.2 million from 1,074 donors as well as from cities and the county.
As many as $600,000 worth of grants from the fund will be granted to as many as 35 nonprofit organizations by the month. More than 200 applications worth roughly $3.5 million were completed, said Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen.
Rosanne Foust, CEO of San Mateo County Economic Development Association, said the fund also sponsored $1.4 million in grant funding to 142 local businesses.
The fund benefited from contributions from local partners such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which donated $300,000 and the San Bruno Community Foundation, which donated $150,000 for small businesses.
The foundation formed following the Pacific Gas & Electric pipeline explosion which devastated a San Bruno neighborhood also made separate donations worth $240,000 to allow school teachers to prepare for remote learning and $100,000 to support small businesses.
