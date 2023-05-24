Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana has been named San Mateo County’s new health officer, officials announced Tuesday, bringing with her years of experience filling similar roles in neighboring counties.
“As a health officer in the Bay Area, I have worked with many wonderful colleagues in San Mateo County on regional initiatives, including response to COVID-19, mpox and other public health matters. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on Dr. Morrow’s decades of service and commitment to the residents of San Mateo County,” she said.
Baldwin-Santana will replace Health Officer Scott Morrow who announced his retirement, effective Aug. 7, earlier this year. Since 1992, Morrow has served as the county’s health officer, providing guidance on disease outbreaks, preventative measures and enforcing health laws.
Most notably, Morrow led the county during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw mass closures of public spaces as the virus rapidly spread across communities. While Morrow often agreed with his colleagues in other counties and signed onto cross-jurisdictional announcements and warnings, he also at times strayed from the pack.
In August of 2020, Morrow lambasted the state for what he called a “misdirected” decision to shut down businesses like salons and gyms while others were allowed to remain open. That December, Morrow also defended a decision he made not to join six other Bay Area jurisdictions in instituting a shelter-in-place order before being required to do so by the state, arguing that the public had a role to play in slowing the spread of the virus.
Baldwin-Santana has experience making and assisting with similar decisions. She currently serves as interim health officer in Sonoma County where she’s acted as deputy health officer since 2020. During that time, she was also a quarantine medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention providing guidance to physicians and travelers, participating in daily conversations with CDC officials on screening guidelines and medical situations and collaborating with health partners in the Bay Area all to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Supervisors Noelia Corzo and David Canepa both highlighted Baldwin-Santana’s work around drawing attention to an alarming rise in syphilis cases specifically among women and pregnant women in Sonoma County and said that type of proactive care will be invaluable in the county.
“I’m really excited to work alongside Dr. Baldwin-Santana,” Corzo said. “I’m excited to see how she begins her role with our county. And that trust that I know she will build with communities in our county that have not always had the best experience with public health is going to be priceless.”
Before her work in public health, Baldwin-Santana began her career specializing in the emergency care of premature babies and newborns with health complications. Her work with families and infants in crisis from substance abuse and other challenges inspired her work in public health prevention strategies.
Baldwin-Santana holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Ohio State University, a doctorate from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and a master’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley. She completed her pediatrics residency at Sinai Hospital and a neonatology fellowship and post-doctoral research fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“Our recovery from the pandemic requires experienced leadership that addresses the health inequities highlighted by the pandemic,” Dave Pine, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “Dr. Baldwin-Santana is uniquely positioned to guide us as we continue to shape a public health system that will help San Mateo County residents live longer and better lives.”
