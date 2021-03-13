San Mateo County named a longtime health equity advocate to its first-ever chief equity officer position.
Shireen Malekafzali currently serves as the health equity officer and senior manager for health policy, planning and equity for County Health. She begins her new role later this month and said she looks forward to working with county, city and community leaders on the path toward operationalizing equity.
“Starting the journey in partnership, with clear goals and shared language will help us build the trust and the infrastructure needed to support the journey’s success,” Malekafzali said. “When equity is achieved, we will ensure all people can reach their full potential in San Mateo County regardless of race, ethnicity, immigration status, income, ZIP code, ability, gender, sexual orientation or age.”
County Manager Mike Callagy said the new position will help his office reach across departments and bring an equity lens to issues such as housing, jobs, transportation and food access. Callagy said Malekafzali will scale up the work she spearheaded for seven years at County Health. In response to COVID-19, she led the health equity strategy including development of a seven-point approach for equitable vaccine distribution and developed a community-led COVID-testing model.
Malekafzali’s 20-year career includes policy, teaching, research and coalition building work across the nation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a master’s degree in public health. Deputy Health Officer Curtis Chan will take on additional responsibilities as public health equity officer.
(0) comments
