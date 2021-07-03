The addition of a carriage house at the San Mateo County History Museum has been years in the making, leaving one of the nation’s top experts on horse drawn carriages impressed by the county’s collection and the level of care it’s seen.
“After decades of looking at collections throughout the U.S. and Canada, I have not seen in any other institution with the commitment and professional level of care and interests in a collection as I have with the one in San Mateo County,” Merri Ferrell, an internationally known carriage curator, said.
Early on in Ferrell’s career working in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, where she obtained her master’s degree, she became interested in horse-drawn carriages. But soon after beginning her work in historical houses, she learned much of the history behind the century-old carriage industry was unknown.
With that realization, Ferrell set out to conduct her own research, traveling to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., to sift through documents stored at the museum’s Division of Transportation.
Her research enabled her to create standards for care for the historical pieces, often mistreated still to this day, and earned her international recognition. Ferrell then spent 20 years as a curator with the Carriage Museum in Stony Brook, New York, overseeing a collection of 260 horse-drawn vehicles. Now, Ferrell serves as the estate manager of Daugh Corporation and Sandpiper Farm in Northport, New York.
But before her move to New York decades ago, Ferrell was offered the opportunity to work with the Oakland Museum and a collection of carriages owned by the Filoli Estate, which are now in possession of the San Mateo County Historical Association.
Having been hired as a consultant for the San Mateo County Historical Association's carriage exhibit, Ferrell has now been given the opportunity to see the collection for herself.
“It’s interesting to see the collection, do the math, decades later and the possibility of seeing it in good hands with an association that is truly committed to protecting and preserving the collection,” Ferrell said.
County carriage collection
The county has long been a collector of various carriages and vehicles, many of which were donated by Lurline Matson Roth, the once-owner of the Filoli estate. Her carriages and others collected from historic local figures or estates throughout the Bay Area have been kept in a climate-controlled facility in the county.
Dana Neitzel, curator for the historical association, has taken the lead on caring for the carriages, tapping into her decades-long experience in carefully treating various types of historic materials.
Neitzel is responsible for finding Ferrell during the association’s search for a consultant who could review the collection and make recommendations on developing their exhibit. Once able to shadow Ferrell, Neitzel shared appreciation for the experience, noting Ferrell’s expertise helped the team dig deeper into the items they’ve stored for years and clarifying the functional purpose of some of the vehicles.
“We knew we had this collection and we knew it was significant but how significant is it? We needed to get our story straight,” Neitzel said.
Looking to share some of the knowledge Ferrell carries, the historical association held a presentation Tuesday, June 29, in which Ferrell described the history of the carriage industry she helped uncover.
Mitch Postel, president of the association, said the event was an opportunity to have some of the best museum supporters meet Ferrell, with local leaders like Supervisor Carole Groom and County Manager Mike Callagy in attendance.
“People were excited that we’ve come this far and to have national eyes on what we’re doing was a good idea,” Postel said. “She’ll help us carry the word that there’s a museum on the West Coast that’s doing something unique for our part of the world.”
Building the exhibit
Ferrell’s expert opinion of the county’s collection will be translated into a report that will help the museum develop exhibits for its new Taube Family Carriage House. Estimated to cost $11.5 million, the 15,000-square-foot carriage house will stand three floors tall, just behind the existing museum.
Initial plans were for 10 historic Brewster carriages, one of the top manufacturers of carriages in the mid-19th century, to be staged on the second floor alongside Victorian era gowns and the museum’s textile collection.
But following Ferrell’s visit, Postel said the team is now reconsidering plans for the exhibit, noting Ferrell was “taken by” the museum’s collection of Studebaker carriages. Based out of South Bend, Indiana, the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Company was another top producer of horse-drawn vehicles, working out of a facility that spanned 92 acres.
“We may go in a different direction,” Postel said. “We felt that doing some sort of comparisons of those vehicles could be something quite unique.”
Human to animal connection could also become a bigger focus in the exhibit. Both Neitzel and Ferrell noted the bond local carriage owners had with their horses caused the use of carriages to span into the 20th century as cars began to take precedence.
A conservation corner on the second floor will offer visitors viewing access to the historical association’s automobile restoration efforts, separated by a window. And an interactive corner will also allow children to sit in a two-bench buggy providing them the experience of driving a horse-drawn carriage.
The top floor will include a covered rooftop terrace and banquet room, more than doubling the number of events the museum could host annually. With 4,670 square feet of space, events could have up to 200 people.
Between the carriage house and the neighboring historic Lathrop House would be a new 1,200-square-foot Lathrop Courtyard. Pavers would replace existing asphalt and planters would be placed around the courtyard. As proposed, the rear stairway of the Lathrop House would be removed and entry permanently closed to make way for the courtyard.
Project planning has continued through the pandemic with construction slated to begin this year, Postel said. The total project is anticipated to take up to two years to complete and will replace an existing parking lot.
“It’s coming,” Postel said. “We’re working as fast as we can.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.