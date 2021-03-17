San Mateo County will be moving into the orange tier within the state’s reopening framework starting Wednesday as one of the first Bay Area counties allowed additional indoor business capacity.
“This is one of the best feelings you can have knowing that we’re making progress,” said County Manager Mike Callagy. “There’s still a lot to go but it’s wonderful being the first [Bay Area county] to get to orange.”
Restriction changes largely apply to businesses already permitted to open indoors. Restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums will be able to expand to 50% capacity.
Card rooms, bowling alleys and gyms will expand indoor capacity to 25% with gyms permitted to open indoor pools. Wineries, breweries and distilleries will also see indoor capacity extended to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Following changes to the tier system made on March 11, bars without food services will not be permitted to reopen indoors in the orange tier, indicating a moderate risk of spreading the virus.
Live performances will be permitted to have outdoor audiences at 20% capacity but will have to institute assigned seating while serving only regional showgoers.
College campuses will also be allowed to hold indoor classes and student gatherings at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Capacity requirements for retail and shopping centers will be lifted, though common areas will remain closed and food courts will have to reduce capacity.
“This is a momentous occasion,” said David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. “We have come from a very very cold winter but spring is upon us and let’s continue to vaccinate until we get sick of the word.”
To date, more than 32% of San Mateo County residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated, nearly 207,000 people.
San Mateo County qualified for the tier change by maintaining an adjusted care rate below four new cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate below 5% for the whole county for two consecutive weeks.
Counties must also focus on bringing cases among residents in underserved communities down which influences a third Health Equity Index metric. The county’s HEI is well below 5.3%, qualifying for the orange tier shift.
Before moving into the next least restrictive tier, the county will have to remain in the orange tier for three consecutive weeks. It will also have to meet the next tier’s metrics for two consecutive weeks.
Having been in the orange tier once before last October, a winter holiday surge in cases forced the entire state under a second shelter-in-place order. Now back in the orange, Callagy and Canepa both said they felt the vaccine rollout could prevent the region from slipping back again.
State leadership has also recently begun publicly discussing potentially adding a green tier to the color-coded reopening system. The tier would greatly reduce restrictions in well-performing counties though not all restrictions would be lifted.
“This seems different, yet we have got to caution everybody to not let their guard down,” said Callagy. “We want to make sure we progress beyond yellow and into green so we can be fully open and operating again.”
Despite optimism around vaccines and tier movement, health officials have warned that a state initiative to prioritize the most underserved California residents may lead to stalled vaccine efforts in the county. None of the identified areas of state concern fall within San Mateo County and only 10 are located in the Bay Area.
Uncertainly also remains around the county’s relationship with Blue Shield, the Oakland insurance agency now leading vaccine distribution. Other jurisdictions, including neighboring Santa Clara County, have opted out of the partnership.
County Health declined to comment on the partnership or a meeting between county and Blue Shield leadership held Monday, March 15. Callagy was also unable to discuss the matter but assured the public that vaccine allocations for the next few weeks will remain consistent.
This week the county will receive 18,000 doses but only 5,000 will be for first dose clinics. Most of the 5,000 doses will be distributed to smaller local partners with a remaining 2,000 being administered at a clinic this Saturday at the San Mateo County Event Center, said Callagy.
Still, Callagy and Canepa both noted the county has the infrastructure in place to rapidly vaccinate its residents at the Event Center, the San Francisco International Airport and other local clinics. Officials have routinely highlighted vaccines as a pathway to safely reopen.
“I don’t care if it’s the state or Blue Shield,” said Canepa. “All I care about is that we get an allocation we can get to people.”
