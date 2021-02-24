Restaurants, gyms, museums, zoos and movie theaters in San Mateo County will be permitted to reopen indoors beginning Wednesday as the state moves the county into its less restrictive red tier within its reopening framework.
“This is great news for our small businesses and our entire community,” said David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, in a press release. “And this move is a direct result of all of us taking personal responsibility for our actions. If we wear our damn masks, keep our distance and follow common-sense health and safety protocols, we can get back to doing what we all love to do.”
The change from the most restrictive purple tier to the less restrictive red tier means indoor dining, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums will be permitted to open at 25% capacity. Gyms will also be allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity, having only been permitted to operate outdoors, and small retailers and shopping centers will have an increased capacity limit of 50%.
The state uses a color-coded tier system to determine to what extent a county can safely open operations. Three metrics ultimately influence the state’s decision, a county’s rolling seven-day average case rate per 100,000 residents, positivity rate per 100,000 residents and Health Equity Metric which monitors case rates in underserved communities.
Despite San Mateo County’s adjusted case rate not falling below seven new cases per every 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, both its positivity rate and Health Equity Metric now fall within the even less restrictive orange tier. Because both figures remained within the orange tier for a span of two consecutive weeks, the county was eligible through the state to expand some operations.
Serving the underserved
Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, noted during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that the county has one of the lowest health disparities between communities in the Bay Area, reporting a difference of 1.6% between its countywide positivity rate and its Health Equity Metric.
“It is something to applaud,” said Rogers. “Reducing that disparity is going in the right direction. Our goal is to drive that disparity, affecting our most impacted communities, to zero.”
Driving those figures down will require targeted messaging around testing and county support for those who test positive for the virus, said Rogers who noted the county is second behind Yolo County for testing residents.
To monitor COVID-19 spread even more closely, the county released a new data dashboard showing COVID-19 case rates by census tract. Before, data showed case rates by city and this new dashboard by census tract will help the county plan for areas where vaccination access is most needed.
Vaccinations continue
Vaccinations in the county will continue this week for eligible residents and workers, which include health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, residents 65 years and older and some front-line workers. Food and agricultural workers, first responders and educators — school staff, teachers, child care workers — became eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
Dr. Anand Chabra, section chief of the county’s COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts, said that despite delayed vaccine shipments, progress is steady.
Chabra said that 922 first responders, mostly in law enforcement, were vaccinated Monday at the San Mateo County Event Center clinic. This leaves almost 40,000 front-line workers who still need to be vaccinated in the education, child care, food and agriculture and law enforcement sectors, according to county estimates.
Further clinics are scheduled this week, including an Event Center clinic on Wednesday for 2,300 educators from high-priority school districts, the ones where staff are serving student populations with the greatest needs.
Nancy Magee, superintendent of San Mateo County Office of Education, said in an interview Monday that districts have prioritized employees working in person who comes into contact with children or the community.
Smaller, neighborhood-level vaccination efforts are continuing via clinics in Daly City and Half Moon Bay, which can accommodate about 1,500 vaccine doses, depending on supply.
The county will also host a 300-dose pilot clinic for farmworkers, meeting them at their workplace. Through a partnership with Puente de la Costa Sur, a county core agency that serves the south coast communities of La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero and San Gregorio, the county has also begun hosting small weekly clinics in Pescadero.
“Not everyone is going to be able to access a mass vaccination at a large site,” Rogers said. “We’re not going to hit huge numbers through those small local efforts but they’re really critical for the people that can’t make it through the mass sites.”
The county is expecting 21,440 first and second doses — both Pfizer and Moderna doses — to arrive this week. This includes 14,200 Moderna doses that were supposed to arrive last week but were delayed by winter storms. The delayed doses were expected to arrive by Tuesday, said County Health spokesman Preston Merchant.
While recognizing the county reaching a disappointing milestone of more than 500 COVID-related deaths, Rogers also shared appreciation for the county’s progress with vaccinations.
To date, more than 130,500 residents have been vaccinated for about 20.3% of the county’s population ages 16 and older.
“It is truly great to see those numbers getting bigger and to have that be a good thing,” said Rogers.
COVID sick leave
In other business, supervisors also voted to extend its COVID-19 Emergency Sick Leave program for county employees until May 1. Full-time employees would be eligible to receive two weeks of sick pay while part-time employees would receive prorated pay based on the average hours they work.
County employees would qualify for sick pay if they’ve been advised to quarantine by a governmental agency or a health care provider or if they’re a caretaker for an individual who’s been advised to quarantine. Pay can also be granted to employees who care for a child or an adult with disabilities whose place of care has been forced to close due to COVID-19 or if the employee is showing virus symptoms.
In response to concerns by Supervisor Carole Groom the program was only being extended by two months, staff said they are monitoring federal legislation that will likely affect the program and anticipate returning to the board in the near future.
