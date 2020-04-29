Recognizing there is not enough money to meet the rising need, county officials agreed to ramp up financial support for nonprofit organizations as well as families and individuals struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
County supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday, April 28, to equally divide a majority of the more than $181,000 in undesignated donations to the San Mateo County Strong fund between support agencies and economically disadvantaged residents.
The decision came at the expense of county business relief funds — which will receive about 25% of the fund while residents and nonprofits will take about 37% each — and to the chagrin of Supervisor David Canepa.
Canepa said he would have preferred businesses share an equal portion of the fund, as countless small companies throughout the county are facing unprecedented hardship.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t leave our small businesses behind during this time of need,” he said. Canepa ultimately voted in favor of the proposal, but noted his displeasure in doing so.
Counter to that point, Pine noted many cities have established local business relief funds which companies can draw from if they need assistance while nonprofit organizations have received limited support from the county.
“Collectively, as a county, our ability to raise money for small businesses exceeds nonprofits and families,” Pine said.
The county launched the San Mateo County Strong fund as a central financing hub to help local companies, residents and service organizations during the global pandemic. County officials donated $1 million in Measure K money to each group previously, but the fund has collected donations from local sources as well. Many donors identify the cause to which they would like to direct their resources, but some leave the donation unassigned, which supervisors are charged with allocating.
The process has not gone so smoothly, as the county’s online portal for small businesses seeking support struggled to accommodate demand when it opened Monday, April 27. Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen said in a four-hour window the county received 2,509 applications — 1,871 of which went unfinished.
In light of the challenges experienced, the system opened the following day to allow those unfinished applicants to complete the process. Jensen said all applications are timestamped and those who started but could not finish their application will not lose their place in the queue.
Once all submissions are completed, they will vetted for eligibility before money can be allocated. But once the money starts flowing, there won’t be enough to go around.
To that end, Jensen said at most only 100 businesses across the county will be able to receive up to $10,000.
Noting the limited scope of the program, Canepa said he felt it would be better to postpone distributing funds until more money was available to support more businesses. And more broadly, he encouraged his colleagues to make as much money as possible available to local companies.
“I want to make sure that people get back to work,” he said, while also recognizing the difficulty many businesses are facing in attempting to track down federal stimulus funding.
But ultimately, his argument prove unpersuasive and Pine moved to reserve a majority of the funds for nonprofit organizations and residents, while limiting the resources available to businesses.
“All sectors are under huge stress,” Pine said.
