San Mateo County could soon implement further regulations on firearm dealers located in the unincorporated areas with hopes local cities will follow suit.
“The goal of the ordinance is to set the ground rules for anyone who would want to open a firearms dealership in unincorporated San Mateo County and our hope is other cities will adopt it too,” said Supervisor Dave Pine who is sponsoring the proposed ordinance with Supervisor Don Horsley.
The county’s current ordinance requires firearms dealers in unincorporated areas to obtain a license from the County Manager’s Office in addition to the required federal and state licenses. The county dealer license must be renewed annually and requires property and inventory checks though more rigorous background checks would be required under the new ordinance, Pine said.
The updated ordinance would implement more stringent safety standards such as steel bars over windows, additional steps for securing firearms and better quality surveillance cameras and alarm systems. Buffer zones between future shops and sensitive areas would also be implemented.
Shops would have to be at least 200 feet away from residential structures and at least 600 feet away from schools, community centers and religious institutions. A 1,000-foot buffer would be required between the shop and any playgrounds, child care facilities, youth centers or existing licensees.
The ordinance was initially brought to the board about a year ago but was sent back to staff to conduct additional outreach, Pine said. Some technical changes were also made in that time, said Lauren Carroll with the San Mateo County Counsel’s Office, who presented the ordinance to the North Fair Oaks Community Council on Thursday, May 27.
Now, the board’s discussion around the ordinance changes will follow a mass shooting at a San Jose VTA rail yard that left nine employees dead a week ago. By implementing additional regulations, Pine said the hope is to both honor people’s Second Amendment rights while also keeping others safe.
“Unfortunately the record of mass shootings in the United States never ends so it’s incumbent we do what we can locally to reduce gun violence,” Pine said.
If adopted, the new regulations would likely prevent any new firearm shops from opening in North Fair Oaks due to the concentration of homes and child-centered facilities in the area, Carroll told the council. There are currently no firearms dealers in any unincorporated area, she said.
Councilmember Blair Whitney shared appreciation for the sentiment of the stricter ordinance changes but noted the county’s limited control over cities and the lack of shops in unincorporated areas could mean the changes will have a limited effect.
“It’s a nice gesture but it’s not going to really impact anything in our community,” Whitney said, questioning whether the county has a commission focused on county and city collaborations on such issues.
Deputy County Manager Justin Mates said the county is federally limited in its ability to implement gun regulations in local jurisdictions. The state has also largely left control over gun policy to the local level, Pine and Carroll said, noting local jurisdictions can create stricter policies.
Mates said the county frequently collaborates with local jurisdictions on various issues and often adopts “model ordinances” cities can later copy. A separate gun storage ordinance was approved by the Board of Supervisors more than a year ago which was later adopted by 12 of the 20 cities in the county, noted Pine and Carroll.
“If we adopt this ordinance in unincorporated areas, hopefully other cities will follow,” Pine said.
Ultimately, the North Fair Oaks Community Council voted in support for the ordinance with Whitney abstaining. The Board of Supervisors will discuss the item during its meeting next Tuesday, June 8.
