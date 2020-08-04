With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will consider implementing an ordinance mandating face coverings and granting law enforcement the authority to ticket those who do not comply.
The emergency ordinance, supported by Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and proposed by board President Warren Slocum and Supervisor David Canepa, would implement fines for individuals and commercial entities that fail to enforce face coverings. The measure will be brought forward during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4.
If adopted as proposed, fines would begin at $100 for first-time individual offenders. A $200 fine would be given on second offense and all additional violations would result in a $500 fine if committed within the same year. According to a board memo, smaller fines for individuals are intended to deter noncompliance with the ordinance while limiting potentially serious financial burdens.
Fines for commercial entities would range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $3,000. Severity of the fines would depend on how many prior warnings the establishment received, the gravity of the health risk, possible intentions of profiting off the violation and whether there was an earnest attempt to comply.
Both individuals and commercial entities would be permitted to appeal the fines through a written dispute decided by a neutral dispute officer. Commercial entities would also be permitted to dispute larger fines through an oral hearing with a subsequent right to appeal through the Superior Court.
Disputes are intended to allow for those fined to prove they have a medical exemption for wearing face coverings or to request a hardship waiver if they genuinely attempted to comply or would experience a serious financial burden due to paying the fine.
Other local counties including Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Yolo and Mendocino have similar orders in place. At the state level, violating California’s health order could result in a fine up to $1,000 and a potential 90 sentence for jail time.
Supervisors will also take up a series of coronavirus relief measures aimed at distributing Measure K funds and federally granted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Measures include the potential distribution of $2,879,010 of CARES Act funds for the “Public Internet Connectivity Pilot Project” to assist in improving high-speed internet access for disadvantaged students in East Palo Alto, Redwood City and unincorporated areas.
Canepa has sponsored a similarly digital focused measure to potentially grant up to $75,000 of Measure K funds to Jefferson Elementary School District to expand digital access, practical support and services for students and families affected by COVID-19. An additional measure, sponsored by Slocum, would grant up to $45,000 of Measure K funding to United Through Education, a family-focused education organization, that would provide virtual lessons to parents on transitioning from in-person classes to remote learning.
Slocum is also sponsoring a measure to provide $1 million of CARES Act funds to a pilot program focused on providing supplemental funding to school districts participating in universal meal programs aimed at reducing food insecurity among students. The measure would authorize the county manager to enter an agreement with the San Mateo County Office of Education tasked with administration and distribution of the funds.
Additional funding up for consideration includes distributing $2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds and CARES Act funds to continue efforts in assisting tenants experiencing hardship directly due to COVID-19 with rent payments.
Another proposed measure, sponsored by Slocum and Supervisor Don Horsley, would extend the repayment period for tenants who have withheld rent payments due to COVID-19. Currently, the emergency order requires tenants to repay overdue rent in full within 180 days after the order expires on Aug. 31. The amendment would extend the repayment timeframe to 12 months but would require half the total back rent be paid within six months of the order’s expiration.
In response to concerns of financial hardship on landlords who have not received rent payments, the board will have the opportunity to adopt a measure directing the county manager to develop a Small Residential Rental Property Owner Assistance Program. The program, aimed at granting relief to landlords and incentivizing compromises on back rent with tenants, could receive up to $2 million after being presented to the board mid-September.
Additionally, supervisors will consider a measure temporarily suspending zoning regulations and use permits for outdoor dining for restaurants and outdoor services for hair salons, barber shops, personal care services, gyms, places of worship and wineries. Establishments would be required to comply with social distancing guidelines, the most recent county health order, and state and local directives for reopening businesses.
Supervisors will also consider distributing $350,000 of Measure K funds to erect a memorial for military service members and first responders at the San Mateo County Government Center. The contract would be granted to artist Gordon Huether whose work is featured across the nation and locally at the San Bruno BART station.
