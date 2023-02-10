WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Half Moon Bay 2, Sequoia 1
The Cougars pulled into a first-place tie atop the Ocean Division standings with the home win over the Ravens.
All three goals were scored in the first half. Nathan Freitas and Elijah Yee both scored for HMB (7-2 PAL Ocean, 21 points; 15-3-1 overall). Gael Segura and Mario Garduno picked up assists.
Matthew Ruiz scored unassisted for Sequoia (7-2, 21 points; 12-4-1).
While the Cougars and Ravens are tied for first, lurking one point behind is third place South City, which puts the Warriors in the mix for the league championship as well. South City and Sequoia meet Friday afternoon in Redwood City, while HMB will be in San Bruno to take on 2-4-1 Capuchino.
There are a number of possible outcomes, which includes three different league champs.
South City 8, El Camino 0
The Warriors assured themselves a shot at the Ocean title on the final day of the regular season following the easy win over the rival Colts.
Angel Ramirez continues to score goals in bunches for South City (6-1-2 PAL Ocean, 20 points; 12-3-2 overall), netting four and assisting on a fifth. Josue Duran Martinez had a goal and an assist, while Michael Rios added two assists for the Warriors.
El Camino falls to 0-9 in league play and 4-14 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 1, Carlmont 0
The Bears knocked the Scots from title contention with the shutout win.
Alexis Escobar netted the game-winner for M-A (4-3-2 PAL Bay, 14 points; 5-5-6 overall). Jacob Goldberg had the assist.
Carlmont (4-4-1, 13 points; 7-7-3 overall) came into the game three points behind division-leading Aragon. The Scots needed to beat M-A Wednesday and the Dons Friday to win the race.
In other action …
Burlingame (4-1-4 PAL Bay, 16 points; 8-2-6 overall) stayed three points behind Aragon following its 1-0 win over Woodside (3-5-1, 10 points; 5-10-2 overall). The Panthers need a win over Hillsdale and the Dons to lose to Carlmont to finish as co-champs.
Capuchino (4-4-1 PAL Ocean, 13 points; 8-4-2 overall) scored twice in the first half to beat San Mateo (1-7-1, 3 points; 3-10-2), 2-1.
WBAL-leading Sacred Heart Prep (10-0-1, 31 points) and rival Menlo School (8-1-2, 26 points) played to a 1-1 draw.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 50, South City 49
tied 38-all entering the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 12-11 to pull out the win.
Jerzey Gallegos had 16 points and Grace Wang 15 to lead Jefferson (7-4 PAL North, 12-10 overall).
Sofia Kinchen led South City (3-8, 10-13) with 15 points, one of three Warriors to score in double figures. Angel Tiani had 12 and Abreeanna Hodge chipped in 11.
Carlmont 54, Aragon 49
An 18-point third quarter erased a 24-20 halftime deficit and carried the Scots to the win over the Dons.
Carlmont (9-2 PAL South, 16-5 overall) was led by Alessandra Nelson, who poured in 23 points. Willow Ishibashi-To added 10 for the Scots.
Maddie McGinty and Maya Yoo each had 12 points to lead Aragon (6-5, 11-12).
Mills 36, Sequoia 31
The Vikings managed to hold off the upset-minded Ravens in a PAL South matchup.
Michelle Tang scored 13 points and Serena Mezzetta added 10 to lead Mills (8-3 PAL South, 16-7 overall).
Sequoia (4-7, 10-12) was led by Aniyah Hall, who had 11 points.
Westmoor 45, Terra Nova 36
The Rams outscored the Tigers 10-2 to open the game and road that early lead to the win.
Isabella Valencia scored 15 points to lead Westmoor (6-4 PAL North, 13-9 overall).
Terra Nova (6-4, 11-10) got a game-high 16 points from Samantha Edwards.
El Camino 46, Oceana 31
The Colts took a 28-10 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Mariah Flores connected on 2 field goals to score a game-high 25 points to lead El Camino (6-5 PAL North, 8-15 overall).
Oceana falls to 0-12, 1-18.
In other action…
Makena Nitao had 23 points to lead Hillsdale (9-2 PAL South, 19-4 overall) to a 64-22 win over Woodside (3-8, 10-13).
PAL South champ Menlo-Atherton (11-0 PAL South, 21-2 overall) cruised past Burlingame (1-10, 4-19), 61-31.
Ashlee Triunfo lit up for 23 points as Capuchino (4-7 PAL South, 4-17 overall) beat San Mateo (0-11, 4-19), 61-42.
Boys’ basketball
Sequoia 53, Mills 44
After opening the season with 22 straight losses, the Ravens earned their first win of the season by taking down the Vikings.
Jack Kempton’s game-high 20 points led Sequoia (1-10 PAL South, 1-22 overall). Mills (0-11, 5-18) was led by Julian Chang, who finished with 14 points.
Jefferson 74, South City 63
The Grizzlies stayed in a first-place tie atop the PAL North standings with the win over the Warriors.
Jefferson (10-1 PAL North, 18-4 overall) got a season-high 32 points from Myles Solanoy. Ta’saan Clark added 16 for the Grizzlies, while Mason Tran had 13.
South City (6-5, 14-9) got 22 points from Nolan Alimorong and nine from Steven Fernando and Reuben Lem, who drained three 3-pointers.
A win over Westmoor Friday would ensure at least a co-championship for Jefferson. Co-leader Half Moon Bay (10-1) had a bye Wednesday and will face off with rival Terra Nova Friday.
Terra Nova 74, Westmoor 66
These teams ran up and down the court, with the Tigers holding off the Rams.
Vinny Smith went off for Terra Nova (4-6 PAL North, 11-10 overall), erupting for 30 points, including five 3s.
Tyrone Meehlieb added 11 for the Tigers and Mason Mini chipped in 10.
Westmoor (3-7, 12-10) had three players in doubles figures, as well. Trey Knight and Noah Cote both dropped 15 points for the Rams, while Matt Murillo added 11.
San Mateo 53, Capuchino 40
The Bearcats held the Mustangs to just 24 points through the first three quarters on their way to the PAL South victory.
Tyler Spitzer-Wu scored a game-high 23 points to lead San Mateo (3-8 PAL South, 10-13 overall). Zidane Auzarang added 15 for the Bearcats.
Capuchino (1-10) got 17 points from Dermott Philpott.
Hillsdale 43, Woodside 38
Brady Carson had 16 points and Jordan Hauser 15 to lead the Knights past the Wildcats.
Woodside (5-6 PAL South, 7-16 overall) was led by xxx Nelson, who scored 14, and Ben Lamm, who added 11.
Hillsdale improves to 9-2 in league play and 17-6 overall.
In other action …
El Camino (5-6 PAL North, 11-12 overall) scored 41 first-half points on its way to a 74-49 win over Oceana (0-12, 1-18).Soccer-SouthCity.jpg
Carlmont (8-3 PAL South, 17-7 overall) had three players score in double figures during a 64-43 win over Aragon (2-9, 7-16).
