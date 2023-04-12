Getting rid of the evidence: A man in a black jacket was sitting on South El Camino Real in San Mateo drinking stolen alcohol, it was reported 6:43 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
SAN BRUNO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 57F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 45F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 5:24 am
Getting rid of the evidence: A man in a black jacket was sitting on South El Camino Real in San Mateo drinking stolen alcohol, it was reported 6:43 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
SAN BRUNO
Fire. A garbage truck was on fire at West San Bruno Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:36 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
Shooting. Someone heard gun shots and found holes in their windows and in the walls on 7th Avenue, it was reported 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Citation. Someone was cited for a vehicle blocking the driveway on San Luis Avenue, it was reported 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault and battery on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
SAN CARLOS
Petty theft. A woman shoplifted from a business on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, taking $500 worth of merchandise, it was reported 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
General information case. Deputies responded to a report that a man was carrying a gun in the area. An investigation found that the perceived weapon was a toy gun, it was reported 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested after trespassing and refusing to leave the property on the 1000 block of Laurel Street. It was reported 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. It occurred on the 1400 block of El Camino Real and was reported 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Join us for this FREE community event at the San Mateo Garden Center! Located at the corner … Read morePlant Sale & Craft Fair
LittleFoot said:
aurosharman said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.