Caught on camera: Someone stole $900 in cash from a store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. The incident was caught on camera, it was reported 2:54 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
BURLINGAME
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Caught on camera: Someone stole $900 in cash from a store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. The incident was caught on camera, it was reported 2:54 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1:14 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
Hit and run. Someone hit a fence with their vehicle on Trousdale Drive and fled the scene, it was reported 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Petty theft. Someone stole a briefcase from a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Disturbance. Someone threatened an employee at a pharmacy on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Vernon Way, it was reported 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Assault. Someone hit a woman in the head with a computer in a residence on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole two pairs of sunglasses from a package on Oxford Way, it was reported 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Domestic dispute. Someone was involved in a domestic dispute on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:07 a.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Theft. Someone stole food from Petfood Express on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle parked on Masonic Way, it was reported 7:36 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Hit and run. Someone hit a car while backing out of a spot on El Camino Real and fled the scene immediately, it was reported 12:49 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Join us for this FREE community event at the San Mateo Garden Center! Located at the corner … Read morePlant Sale & Craft Fair
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.