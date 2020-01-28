The San Mateo County Law Library Foundation received a $1 million endowment from the children of Philip S.C. Lewis to posthumously honor the work and spirit of their stepfather, attorney and legal scholar.
The endowment was created with the goal of enhancing and solidifying the San Mateo County Law Library’s mission to provide access to quality legal materials, guidance and support to all members of the community, regardless of their financial status or educational background. The Philip S.C. Lewis Fund for Legal Aid aims to provide the Law Library with the ongoing means to support and benefit the pursuit of justice by the people of San Mateo County and the state of California, according to the law library.
The fund will be used for programming that invests in human capital, emphasizing one-on-one legal assistance in dedicated areas on a wide variety of legal topics from family law to probate, according to the law library.
The law library was established in 1916 to offer legal tools for citizens to exercise their right of due process. Over the past five years, county law libraries statewide have experienced a decrease in funding. The San Mateo Law Library Foundation was created in 2016 to assist and promote its role in the community through outreach, fundraising, advocacy and volunteerism.
Visit smclawlibrary.org and smclawlibraryfoundation.org for more information or to donate.
