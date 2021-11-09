San Mateo County and several of its cities this week announced the launch of a mobile app that residents can use to earn discounts at participating businesses.
The Choose Local San Mateo County program involves more than 330 businesses in Daly City, the Half Moon Bay area, Millbrae, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks, San Carlos, San Mateo and South San Francisco, with plans to expand to other locations in the county soon.
People can download the app from Google Play or Apple app stores and link payment cards, then can make qualifying purchases that earn rewards called “SMC Points,” with each point worth $1.
The county is funding the points program via federal stimulus funds at no cost to the small businesses.
“Supporting small businesses is supporting our economic recovery. As residents plan for their holiday shopping, or return to activities, we invite them to visit local businesses — many of which are minority- and women-owned — and participate in our collective economic recovery ahead,” county Board of Supervisors president David Canepa said in a statement.
More information about the program can be found at chooselocalsmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.