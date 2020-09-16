Following months of missed rent due to an eviction moratorium and mounting concern from small residential landlords, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a grant program to foster relief for property owners and tenants.
The Small Residential Rental Property Owners Assistance Program will provide 80% of back rent up to $6,000 to property owners whose income heavily relies on rent payments that have been withheld due to the pandemic. The program will be managed by the SMCU Community Fund, created by the San Mateo Credit Union to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
Through the $2 million program funded by the CARES Act, tenants would receive up to $7,500 in rental forgiveness for back rent accrued during the period of April 1, to Aug. 31, but will be responsible for repaying any additional back rent. Property owners would be responsible for forgiving a portion of back rent, up to 20%, until the $7,500 forgiveness cap is met.
Low-income areas hardest hit by the pandemic and landlords with 10 or fewer units will receive priority for funding. Applying property owners must prove they’ve earned no more than $400,000 from rent payments in both 2018 and 2019. The program takes effect immediately and will expire on Dec. 30.
“Typically, the demand always exceeds the supply. We’ve got a lot of mom-and-pop landlords. If we got the word out, I’m pretty sure we would get a lot of applicants,” said Supervisor Don Horsley who expressed concern the $400,000 cap on landlord income would greatly limit those eligible for the assistance.
During a COVID-19 update by Chief Health Officer Louise Rogers, supervisors shared concerns for efficient testing of residents, specifically children. Currently 1,373 children have tested positive for the virus though the state’s testing program, Verily, does not test minors, an issue concerning supervisors as some county students prepare to return to school.
Twenty schools in San Mateo County have received permission from state health officials to start in-person classes. Those include Alto International School, Arbor Bay School, Belmont Oaks Academy, The Burked School, The Carey School, Centennial Montessori School, Connect Community Charter School, Hilldale School, Holy Family School, Kids Connection Elementary, Pacific Rim International School, The Primary School, Sea Crest School, Serendipity School, Staybridge Academy, Synapse School, Trinity School, Up Academy, Wilkinson School and Ronald C. Wornick Jewish Day School.
All the schools allowed to reopen are private schools, except Connect Community Charter School in Redwood City, where director Holly Walker said the school remains in a remote learning arrangement. She said the school applied for a waiver to prepare for hosting individual students or small groups, but is still planning the best way to safely host students again.
Schools applying for reopening waivers must include guidelines for how each school plans to assure the health and safety for students, teachers and the rest of the school community amid the pandemic. Only elementary grades are allowed to apply for the waivers, and grades 7-12 must largely wait for health conditions to improve before reopening classrooms.
Applications are filed with the county Office of Education, and those eligible are forwarded for further review to the county Health Department which ultimately advances viable candidates to the state Department of Health for approval.
Rogers noted some school plans for testing are more aggressive than others but said plans will change as more testing is offered throughout the county. Addressing countywide testing, board President Warren Slocum said he felt there “doesn’t seem to be a plan with dates” and pressed County Manager Mike Callagy and Rogers on providing a detailed plan on how testing would be implemented throughout the county.
Supervisor David Canepa praised the county for various efforts to mitigate issues related to the virus, including the Great Plates program which has provided meals to 2,600 people from 68 local restaurants and new mask distribution efforts through the county’s Mask Mobile.
With the praise, Canepa also pressed Rogers on when she and health officials felt the county would be moved to a less restrictive tier. Due to San Mateo County’s smaller population which is spread out geographically, making accessing testing more difficult, Rogers said numbers may fluctuate but the county could be moved from the state’s purple tier within six weeks.
“Santa Clara and San Francisco counties are now in the red but news that it may take another six weeks before San Mateo County moves into the red is heartbreaking news for our small business community,” said Canepa in a statement. “We need to make testing a priority and roll out additional sites in our high-risk neighborhoods or we may be in the purple forever.”
Deputy County Manager Justin Mates said the county has been testing hard-to-reach communities and is looking for additional testing resources including self-administered tests.
In other business, the board approved granting nearly $33.7 million, mostly from Measure K funds, to the Department of Housing for the construction of eight new affordable housing developments. Cities welcoming the development of the 1,060 units include Daly City, Menlo Park, San Mateo, East Palo Alto, Belmont, Millbrae, and unincorporated Redwood City.
A measure, brought forward by Canepa, was also approved providing up to $18,000 in Measure K funding to Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center to host discussion on racial equity. Multiple cities in the county have used the San Mateo-based agency to facilitate similar discussions, including Redwood City and Foster City.
Austin Walsh contributed to this report.
