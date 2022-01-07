To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, there will be no in-person visitation aside from attorneys or court-ordered visits until further notice, along with a number of other established protocol, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
All staff is required to wear N-95 or KN-95 masks and those incarcerated will have to wear them outside of their cell. The masks will be required in court as well. All in-person programs are canceled and the newly incarcerated will be quarantined per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
All correctional staff are required to take COVID tests once per week. All arrestees will be screened outside of the facility. This will consist of a pre-booking questionnaire and an intensive medical screening. If an arrestee is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and is medically cleared, they will be isolated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
