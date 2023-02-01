Authorities confiscated a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine from a Santa Clara woman visiting an inmate at the San Mateo County Jail on Tuesday.
Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, was allegedly carrying more than 9 ounces of meth when she entered the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City about 7 p.m., according to a release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
