A countywide two-day curfew in San Mateo County will go into effect today, June 2, beginning at 8:30 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. to help maintain the health and safety of residents and prevent property damage and looting, according to officials.
County Manager Mike Callagy, under his authority as the director of emergency services and in consultation with the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, proclaimed a local public safety emergency and issued the curfew order Tusday afternoon.
“The county takes our residents' civil liberties extremely seriously and we want to protect their right to peacefully demonstrate over the heartbreaking and preventable death of George Floyd and other violent acts in our nation. However, we also take their safety seriously, and this order is a tool to help prevent looting and civil unrest by those who would take advantage of this highly emotional and tragic period of time,” Callagy said in a prepared statement.
Callagy said the decision to implement the curfew was not taken lightly and is based on looting and other criminal activities in the county as well as that in neighboring jurisdictions. The curfew order requires all non-exempted individuals in the county to remain indoors between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, according to the county.
Exempted individuals include:
• Peace officers, firefighters, emergency operations personnel, the National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area;
• Individuals traveling to a home, workplace or the airport;
• Individuals traveling to obtain emergency medical care or to care for another individual in another household;
• Authorized members of a media organization; and
• Individuals experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter.
The curfew applies to the entire county, both the unincorporated areas and each of its cities. Cities can implement stricter curfew based on their local needs, according to the county.
Individuals exercising their right to free speech and lawful assembly during non-curfew hours are reminded to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering as required by the San Mateo County health officer’s order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the county.
Read the emergency proclamation and curfew order here: https://bit.ly/2Xt6lZC.
