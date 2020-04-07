Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to stay at home and remain isolated, according to the most recent mandate from the county’s top health official, who required quarantines for those directly exposed to the virus as well.
County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued orders Monday, April 6, detailing procedures for those diagnosed with, or contacted by, the virus spurring a global pandemic.
“This mass order provides the tools — and the necessary information — for keeping those sick with COVID-19 separated from others and for preventing those exposed to the illness from spreading it,” Morrow said in a prepared statement. “People with no or mild symptoms may have COVID-19 and not know it.”
The order forbids anyone with COVID-19 from leaving their house, with the sole exception of seeking medical care or unless instructed to evacuate due to an emergency. There are 579 confirmed cases Monday in San Mateo County, with 13 deaths linked to the disease. There were 555 cases confirmed the day before.
Otherwise, the afflicted are to remain at home and away from anyone else who may live under the same roof — to the greatest extent possible.
“If areas need to be shared, like a kitchen or a bedroom, increase the frequency of cleaning those areas, including doorknobs, fixtures and toilets,” said the order, which notes the height of the infectious period starts two days before symptoms show.
Those who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms must isolate for one week. Those with symptoms should isolate for three days after recovering, or at least one week after symptoms started — whichever comes later.
Leaving the house for work or travel is not allowed, even if the diagnosed person is designated as an essential service provider. Delivery services should be used for shopping and meals, and household items like dishes, glasses, utensils, bedding and other items should be washed before sharing, said the order.
If urgent medical care is needed, or a trip is planned to a care facility, those diagnosed should notify the responding agency or center that they have contracted the virus in advance.
Additionally any nursing home, senior care center, jail, shelter or similar facility visited by someone with the disease should be notified as well, said the order.
Quarantines are also advised for healthy individuals who have been exposed to someone with the disease, according to the order.
“You need to stay home (quarantined), even though you maybe not feel sick, since you had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” said the order. “Quarantine is a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to more people.”
Those directly exposed to the disease are instructed to regularly monitor themselves for symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Quarantine for housemates to those who test positive ends two weeks after the diagnosed person stops showing symptoms. Those who have been exposed but do not live with the diagnosed person need to quarantine for two weeks after initial contact.
Visit smchealth.org/coronavirus for more specific information.
