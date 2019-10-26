The potential for wildfire due to dry conditions and a “historic wind event” this weekend has prompted the third planned power outage within a month that could impact nearly 65,000 addresses in San Mateo County starting Saturday afternoon, according to PG&E.
Almost the entire coastside of San Mateo County east of Interstate 280 as well as significant portions of San Bruno, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo, Belmont, San Carlos and Redwood City will go black potentially for more than 48 hours, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric website. Foster City and communities on the west side of Highway 101 will be spared, and most of Millbrae and South San Francisco also appear to be unaffected by the shutoff. Customers can check the power status of their home by entering their address at psps.ss.pge.com.
Shutting off power to 65,000 addresses means approximately 190,000 people could be affected.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, meaning there are critical to extreme fire conditions, on the coast between 3 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday. It’s predicting 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph in the county with 20% to 40% relative humidity in coastal areas and 15% to 25% humidity in the mountains.
Elsewhere in the state, Pacific Gas and Electric says winds might reach 70 mph at higher elevations.
“Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread,” PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said in a statement. “The fire risk is even higher because vegetation on the ground has been dried out by recent wind events.”
In response to the weather conditions, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced it will close its Peninsula watershed along Interstate 280 on Sunday and Monday to protect the land from fire. The College of San Mateo farmers’ market will also be closed Saturday because of the shutoff and a CSM football game was moved to the East Bay.
The Tom Lantos tunnel on Highway 1 will remain open during the shutoff, according to Caltrans, but drivers are asked to stay out of affected areas including the coast.
The San Mateo Medical Center main campus in San Mateo will remain open as well as all clinics except the Coastside.
Sam McDonald Park and Pescadero Creek will be will be closed through Monday because of the Cabrillo Fire south of Pescadero. Visit parks.smcgov.org for updates on other park closures in the county. During the shutoff, the Devil’s Slide Trail will be closed for use by first responders if need be. County libraries may be closed during the outage, but they plan to remain open for limited service during the day.
PG&E said a total of 850,000 customers in portions of 36 counties will be affected by the shutoff. All nine Bay Area counties except San Francisco will be affected. PG&E is urging customers to restock emergency kits with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash; find backup charging methods for phones and plan for medical needs such as devices that might need power or medications that require refrigeration.
PG&E plans to open a community resource center in Half Moon Bay for those without power, but a location has yet to be determined. Such facilities are typically open during the day and offer bottled water, electronic device charging, air-conditioned seating and restrooms.
The shutdown could be even bigger than one that began Oct. 9. Eventually 738,000 customers in 34 counties lost power at some point during that outage. PG&E was widely criticized for its handling of the event, including for poor communication with customers and local governments.
PG&E has been shutting off power proactively to prevent wildfires after utility lines started massively deadly and destructive fires over the last two years. PG&E has estimated that similar power shutoffs may be necessary for the next decade until the utility can upgrade its technology.
But despite a power shutoff in Sonoma County on Wednesday night, an investigation has begun into damaged PG&E equipment found near the origin of the Kincade fire. The blaze had grown to 21,900 acres and destroyed 21 homes as of Friday afternoon and was only 5% contained.
Smoke from that fire is expected to hit the Bay Area by Friday evening and could lead to SFO flight delays or cancellations. According to the National Weather Service, smoke will linger Saturday above San Mateo County, clear up that night and then come back later in the weekend based on wind patterns.
Lalo Nuñez, manager at Hassett Ace Hardware in San Mateo, said his store has stocked up on air purifiers, face masks, batteries, flashlights and generators in anticipation of the shutoff and smoke impacts from the Kincade fire. Because of the shutoffs, he said Hassett’s Half Moon Bay location sold out of generators Friday.
The San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services is staffing its Emergency Operations Center and working closely with impacted jurisdictions and agencies. Fire departments across the county say they’re increasing staffing in anticipation of the outages.
