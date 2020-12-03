Three Bay Area counties — San Mateo, Santa Clara and Contra Costa — recorded the highest “self-response” rates among California’s 58 counties as part of United States Census 2020, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau.
While an accurate census count helps ensure Americans get the federal resources and political representation they’re due, households that responded on their own to the census effort allowed regional census teams to spend more time reaching out to harder-to-find and harder-to-document populations.
With 77.4% of Contra Costa County residents in the federal United States Census 2020 count self-responding via the mail or online to basic Census 2020 household information, that county placed third in California behind San Mateo County (78.6%) and Santa Clara County (77.7%).
The state average self-response rate for Census 2020 was 69.7% of households, and the national rate was 67%.
