Only three cases of monkeypox have been reported in San Mateo County but health officials say the issue remains a top priority they’re addressing by coordinating with harder hit neighboring jurisdictions that often provide services to Peninsula residents.
“We’re not seeing the same high level of transmission as some of our neighboring counties at this point but it’s concerning and we want to be able to stop transmission or slow transmission and be able to do the best the can to protect the people who are at greatest risk,” Marc Meulman, San Mateo County director of Public Health, said.
As of Tuesday, the county was allocated an additional 240 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox, a disease generally spread through skin-to-skin contact or bodily fluids during close intimate contact, sexual activity and sharing bedding or clothing, Meulman said while stressing that the virus is not airborne like COVID-19 or the flu.
Meulman said health officials from all levels of government are aware more doses are needed and in the meantime are allocating what doses are available to areas where transmission is highest.
Santa Clara County, where 23 confirmed cases have been reported, received 1,600 doses Tuesday. Meanwhile, more than 4,000 doses were shipped to San Francisco where 141 residents have contracted the virus as of Tuesday, according to the city’s Department of Public Health.
The California Department of Public Health announced this week that an additional allocation will be coming but did not provide details on when that supply will arrive, according to an email statement from County Health.
“Supply is quite limited. There certainly is not enough vaccine to open up to even everybody at high risk or everybody who should be vaccinated at this point,” Meulman said. “It’s just an effort to make sure we’re prioritizing vaccines as effectively as possible and using it as allocated.”
Although anyone can contract the virus, Meulman said the county’s public health response is currently focused on treating those who are at highest risk, men who have sex with other men particularly in high-risk settings like bath houses or sex parties.
Since the county has a limited number of doses on hand, Meulman said officials do not plan to host walk-in clinics at this time. Instead, doses are being distributed to neighboring jurisdictions where demand is higher, specifically to facilities in San Francisco. The coordinated response is vital and mutually beneficial, Meulman said, noting epidemiological data shows many San Mateo County residents who are considered high risk for contracting monkeypox often receive sexual health treatment in San Francisco and Berkeley.
“We know that we are closely tied in that sense so it makes sense from that data perspective. They’re going there to be tested and diagnosed with other STDs so it makes sense that that would be a place they would also go there for vaccinations. There’s certainly more activity,” Meulman said.
Doses are also being distributed to local health care providers who are interested in receiving them and are ready to meet reporting requirements and abide by current priority criteria, Meulman said.
First priority, he said, is treating people who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for monkeypox, which can either prevent them from contracting the virus or reduce the severity of symptoms.
The virus began spreading across the states in mid-May with more than 1,800 cases reported to date, about 350 of those in California. The virus is not known to be fatal, typically less severe than smallpox and is treated with two shots administered at least four weeks apart.
Symptoms to look out for include rashes or sores and other flu-like symptoms like headaches, fatigue, chills and swollen lymph nodes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those experiencing symptoms should see a medical provider to be tested and treated. People should also isolate themselves if feeling sick, cover blisters or skin lesions and wear a mask, according to CDPH.
“Knowing that those are higher risk settings and taking actions to modify behavior or not participate at this time are ways people can reduce their risk,” Meulmand said. “It’s really about understanding how it’s transmitted and then taking steps to prevent your exposure.”
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/post/monkeypox-information-guidance for more information on monkeypox and the San Francisco Department of Public Health website at https://sf.gov/information/monkeypox-vaccine for vaccine appointment information.
