San Mateo County home sales are down 34.3% to 159 closed sales from December to January and real estate experts are attributing the decrease to low inventory and economic uncertainty.
Sales have trended down the last few months, possibly because of interest rates. Those rates might be pricing some buyers out of the market or to inexpensive areas, said Marla Perego, San Mateo County Association of Realtors president.
“Because their move up is a lot more difficult,” Perego said.
In April 2022, 445 homes sales closed and houses stayed on the market for an average of 12 days, according to SAMCAR. January’s market is a far cry from April but Perego said she is still seeing multiple bids on homes. Some of those buyers are more hesitant or will draw a hard line on how much they will bid over the asking price. Still, she is seeing offers of $250,000 over the asking price in the hot spots: Daly City, South San Francisco and San Bruno, she said.
“A lot of first time home buyers are finding success in those cities,” Perego said. “Home buyers are trying to get a home price they can afford.”
Interest rates are still high, with 30-year fixed rate mortgages at 6.32% of Friday. Similarly, 15-year fixed rate mortgages were 5.51% on Friday, according to Freddie Mac. In April of 2022, interest rates fluctuated between 4.72% and 5% for 30-year fixed rate mortgages but, by November 2022, rates broke 7%, according to Freddie Mac. Coldwell Banker real estate agent Rachel Ni said interest rates are beginning to stabilize.
“People are waiting for it to go back to 3% any time soon, so if people want to really buy a home either the seller’s expectations will adjust accordingly, the buyer will have to buy a lower priced home or purchase in a different area,” Ni said.
Ni said interest rates have caused buyers to pause and homes are staying on the market longer. The average number of days homes were on the market in January was 39. Comparatively, in December the average was 37 days and in October it was 27 days, according to SAMCAR. Meanwhile, the average home stayed on the market 51 days nationwide, according to Redfin.
“It means our inventory is about one month out, it’s about better than average in some areas,” Ni said.
However, Perego believes low inventory and fewer buyers has exacerbated the housing crisis.
“Since 2008, we have not filled our need for housing for more than 20 years. We are under-housed,” Perego said. “Projections for the coming months, in our area and where we live, have been a lack of housing and will continue to have a shortage of housing unless California makes it a priority.”
Perego has high hopes for home sales in spring.
“I think it will be dependent on the economy but it also creates a situation where people need to sell for various reasons,” Perego said. “They still want to move forward with home ownership, which is a positive thing.”
