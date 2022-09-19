Median single-family residential home prices rose 2.5% to $1.85 million from July to August, according to San Mateo County Association of Realtors, which experts suggest it’s becoming a balanced market.
August’s numbers mirror the median prices from a year ago at $1.85 million. It marks a 8% decrease from April of this year when prices reached an all time high of $2.25 million, according to SAMCAR data.
Throughout the month of August, interest rates have steadily increased. The average rate as of Aug. 8 was 5.22%. By the end of the month, rates rose to an average of 5.66% as of Aug. 29. Rates continue to climb into September, with the average interest rate 5.89% recorded on Sept. 5, according to Freddie Mac mortgage rates data.
Compass Real Estate agent Charles Gillooley Jr., who focuses on San Carlos among other areas, believes the combination of high interest rates and volatility in the stock market has led home buyers to be more deliberate. It seems the market has corrected itself and potential home buyers may be waiting out the market more than they have in previous years, he said.
“It’s like hey, nothing is moving quickly, I got time to look at the other 10 houses on my list and then decide,” said Gillooley Jr.
Interest rates change over time but home buyers can change the home’s purchase price.
“You can’t change what you spent on the house, you can change what your monthly payment is, rates will come back down eventually and you can refinance,” said Gillooley Jr.
Single-family residential homes on average were on the market for 23 days in August, compared to July’s average of 20 days.
“At one point, there were between 25 and 35 houses on the market in San Carlos and over a third of them had taken price reductions,” said Gillooley Jr.
The longer a home is listed the less attractive it becomes to the buyers and it offers them some positional leverage, inevitably forcing sellers hands into reducing the asking price. He said that it all comes down to resetting the buyer’s expectations.
Compass Real Estate agent Raziel Ungar, who focuses on Burlingame among other areas, said that prices are still down from a few months ago so for his clients who are selling their homes that it comes down to having open conversations.
“If they are hoping to have their home sold for the highest possible price, we just need to be very realistic and put out a fair price,” said Ungar.
Ungar believes that with the large amount of inventory that has flooded the market in the fall, we will see a lot more homes sold.
“I’m cautiously optimistic for this fall,” said Ungar.
From 2008 to 2010, during the financial crisis then, prices in places like Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix dropped 50% to 70%, said Ungar, but he added it wasn’t as bad here.
“San Mateo County from the highest point to the lowest point dropped on average only 26% and some of the more affluent areas like Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Carlos dropped about 13%,” he said.
Ungar feels like the price drops now are not as catastrophic. From a pricing standpoint, he said the market is back where it was at the end of 2021.
As for trends, Ungar noticed that homebuyers are a little more picky. They want a good school district, a turnkey home, in a good neighborhood that is walking distance to downtown areas.
Ungar isn’t the only Realtor that noticed the trend.
“People seem to be more attracted to the flat areas as opposed to the hills with a Bay view like we saw in years passed,” said Gillooley Jr.
Gillooley Jr. believes the market has shifted from favoring sellers, which it has been for years, to more balanced.
Additionally, the rental market has adjusted, with renters seeing an increase in rents around the county.
Redwood City (second highest) has seen the largest rental increase up 31% and San Mateo (third highest) is up 28% from last year.
Currently, the state median rent for a one bedroom is $2,100 a month. In comparison, San Mateo and Redwood City’s median is $2,970 and $2,860, respectively, according to rental tracking website Zumper.
