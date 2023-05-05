San Mateo County law enforcement agencies are partnering for a gun buyback event Saturday in South San Francisco.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the San Mateo County Superior Court’s Northern Branch, 1050 Mission Road, with the help of the county, its Sheriff’s Office, the police departments of South San Francisco, San Bruno, Daly City and Colma and the community group Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback.
All guns will be accepted, with no questions asked, in exchange for cash that will range from $50 to $200, according to the county. People planning to attend should transport their firearms unloaded and in the trunk of a vehicle.
“Our gun buyback event provides a safe and anonymous way for community members to turn in firearms they no longer need or want. By participating in this event, you are helping to keep our communities safer by reducing the number of guns in circulation,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement.
The gun buyback event, one of two planned in San Mateo County this year, is funded by a grant of up to $208,000 from the county Board of Supervisors, $100,000 from the Sheriff’s Office, and $67,000 from the Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback group.
More than 2,300 firearms have been collected in six prior gun buyback events in San Mateo County.
