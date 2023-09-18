Orientation for docents who interpret the Sanchez Adobe and Woodside Store for adults and school groups will begin Oct. 7, the San Mateo County History Museum announced Saturday.
The Sanchez Adobe Historic Site in Pacifica has been the site of an Ohlone Native American village, a mission outpost, and a rancho granted by the governor of Alta California.
The Woodside Store in Woodside was one of the first general stores between San Francisco and San Jose serving area loggers. It was also a stagecoach stop, dentist office and post office.
The San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City, located inside the 1910 County Courthouse, features exhibits on natural resources, the contributions of immigrants and suburban development.
The orientations will take place at 9:30 a.m., Oct 7, at the Sanchez Adobe, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 14, at the San Mateo County History Museum, and 1 p.m., Oct. 15, at the Woodside Store.
