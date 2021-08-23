With the groundbreaking of the San Mateo County Historical Association’s new Taube Family Carriage House drawing near, museum staff is making preparations for the future exhibit while dreaming up plans for additional amenity changes.
“This is a 50-year journey and we’re coming close to a time when we can share these magnificent vehicles with the public,” Mitch Postel, president of the association, said during an Aug. 3 Redwood City Planning Commission meeting.
The carriage house, designed to be a 15,000-square-foot, three-story exhibit and event space, has evolved since the idea to develop the structure first came to the association. Before plans included large glass windows giving passersby a glance inside, a rotating ground floor exhibit space and a top story banquet hall large enough for 200 people, Postel envisioned a single story structure next to the historic Lathrop House that would resemble a carriage house of the time.
But once the association’s team and contractors began assessing the available space behind the museum, where a small parking lot sits now, they knew they needed to go big. Aside from being a new exhibit for traditional museum visitors, the building could be a much needed gathering place and an exciting new amenity and destination spot.
“Especially at night, it’s going to be a knockout,” Postel said during a tour of the warehouse.
About a dozen of the museum’s carriages will be on display on the second floor along with traditional attire worn at the time. An interactive carriage will also be staged on the floor, allowing children a fuller experience of riding in the horse-drawn vehicles.
Many of the 30 carriages in the association’s collection came from Lurline Matson Roth, the once-owner of the Filoli estate. Her Brewster carriages were once top of the line vehicles and had been kept in pristine condition, still possessing their lamps that were often removed by collectors.
Now in the possession of the association, the carriages have been safely stored in a 5,000-square-foot, temperature controlled warehouse. The building is necessary for keeping various local artifacts in top shape including thousands of paper records from old newspapers, Sheriff’s Office documents, furniture and the mold of a Paleoparadoxia, the largest prehistoric fossil discovered in San Mateo County.
Beyond Roth’s Brewsters, the collection includes American-made Studebakers, another leading carriage maker of the 1800s, and vehicles belonging to other historic local figures. The vehicles are staged in tight rows, parked one after another, sitting on white pieces of cardboard to protect their wheels from the concrete below.
“Museums are what their collections are and this happens to be a big strength of ours and unfortunately, for all these years, for 50 years now, the strength of our collection has been in storage,” Postel said to commissioners.
Restoration work is necessary on all the vehicles before being presented to the public. Some need more attention than others, including dabs of paint or touch-ups to the upholstery where old horsehair once used to fill cushions may be exposed.
Postel said restorations of the vehicles, including those not currently slated for display, could take months, however, once on display, the association will again have space to begin collecting new items. Construction on the entire carriage house is expected to span about two years with a grand opening slated for 2023.
When presenting the plans to the Redwood City Planning Commission, John LaTorra, the project contractor, told commissioners the association and its donors wish to see the project completed as soon as possible. Of the project’s $12 million budget, $7 million was donated by Taube Philanthropies. With 85% of costs now covered, Postel shared confidence the additional public donations will cover what remains.
“It’s best to have a good aggressive goal,” LaTorra said. “Our major benefactor wants to see this happen and everyone we talk to wants to see this happen, so we’re doing our best.”
The association is also aiming to have restoration work on the neighboring Lathrop House complete by the time of the carriage house opening given the sites will be connected by a new 1,200-square-foot Lathrop Courtyard. Postel envisions using the outdoor space to teach school children about how homes were kept up in the 1870s.
As proposed, the rear stairway of the Lathrop House would be removed and entry permanently closed to make way for the courtyard, which will feature pavers and planters where asphalt sits now.
Barbara Pierce, an association Board of Directors member, also told commissioners the courtyard will be fenced in and could potentially be used for public art sometime down the road.
Many more changes are in the works at the museum. Construction on a new natural history exhibit is currently underway, and plans to improve the standing San Mateo County Entrepreneurs exhibit are being developed.
The board also has dreams of one day creating a rooftop patio on the existing annex building, allowing guests to spill out from the third floor banquet room in the carriage house. The space could also be a place for museum visitors to sit for coffee and a snack before continuing their walk through the various exhibits.
“It’s really going to be a nice addition,” Dee Eva, a member of the association’s Board of Directors, said during the tour. “First thing’s first, we’ve got to get that ground broken.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.