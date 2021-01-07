Despite the pandemic putting an end to eight sustained years of economic growth in San Mateo County, an audit of the previous fiscal year highlights the buffer federal funding lent the region focused on fighting the health and economic crisis and now set on a recovery.
“The county’s diversified local economy, skilled workforce and desirable location for both residents and businesses, should enable it to do well when the general economy recovers later in 2021 as more individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” read the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, highlighting the expansion of biotech companies in the county.
The CAFR, completed by San Mateo County Controller Juan Raigoza, was released Wednesday. It details the county’s budget revenue streams and expenditures of Fiscal Year 2019-20. While county government expenses increased by $220 million to $1.9 billion due to the pandemic, the audit shows revenue also increased by $143 million to $2.2 billion.
As noted in the document, federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds and dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency partly alleviated some budget strains by largely covering pandemic related expenses. The county also cut costs by instituting a hiring freeze and decreasing department budgets, protecting “the county’s long-term financial health and its ability to provide essential services to residents,” according to the document.
Funds from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax reapproved by voters in 2016 to cover county services, was also used to cover various county initiatives. More than $82 million from the tax revenue was spent in FY 2019-20 though $94 million was generated by the tax. Affordable housing initiatives received the most Measure K funding at $12.7 million, followed by $12.5 to the Regional Operations Center for structural improvements.
Core health services, including costs related to the San Mateo Medical Center, accounted for the largest chunk of expenditures at 41% followed by public safety at 25% and public assistance at 12%. The CAFR also highlighted an increase in county liabilities by $195 million, or 11% to $2 billion while assets also increased by $392 million to $4.2 billion.
Multiple factors that negatively affected the local economy were also detailed in the report including a spike in unemployment and dips in tourism and taxable sales revenue. After experiencing a low unemployment rate of 2.2% in June 2019, the county’s unemployment rate peaked at 11.4% in April 2020 because of business shutdowns related to the virus. By October 2020, unemployment settled at 6%.
A lack of air travel also hurt the county, which relies heavily on business tourism. For the fiscal year ending June 30, the San Francisco International Airport’s total number of passengers fell by nearly 30% to 40.6 million passengers from 57.6 million the year prior, according to the audit. By October, passenger volume decreased by 70.1% to 14.5 million people having been served.
Despite concerns raised by officials regarding the effect of COVID-19 on the county budget, having had to increase expenditures while various tax revenue streams dwindled, Raigoza’s audit indicates the county’s diverse economy and skilled workforce should lead to a comeback.
The county’s top 10 taxpayers, including tech and biotech giants Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Google, Facebook and Oracle, along with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and United Airlines contributed $175 million in property taxes in FY 2019-20. And while sales tax revenue decreased by $10.3 million due to the pandemic, property tax revenue increased by $42 million after a growth in property value assessments.
