COVID-19 cases are surging among San Mateo County high school students and staff but administrators are hopeful reduced quarantine requirements for the fully vaccinated will help relieve strained staffing levels.
“I think the new health guidelines … are really going to help us,” Kevin Skelly, San Mateo Union High School District superintendent, said. “That’s a game-changer for us to go to five days of quarantine.”
At the San Mateo Union High School District, Skelly said the district has seen a 7% positivity rate this week with 357 students and teachers testing positive for the virus between Saturday, Jan. 1, and Friday, Jan. 7.
District spokesperson Laura Chalkley noted that the district’s numbers do not include students or staff who tested at community sites. She and Skelly assured that those who did test positive did not mix with the greater school populations. Students across all districts are required to stay home when feeling symptomatic and especially after testing positive for the virus.
“This omicron variant is contagious and it’s sweeping through the community but kids did what they were supposed to and stayed out,” Skelly said.
Case rates at Sequoia Union High School District campuses have hit historic highs this week with 636 students and staff members testing positive for the virus in the first few days back on campus. Their next highest case count was from last January when infection rates in the county were about half the current rate but fatalities were far greater.
Perla Rodriguez, Sequoia Union High School District spokesperson, said in a statement that the district is operating under the guidance of local health officials and have not been told to alter its plans.
“The district is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to make the necessary adjustments in the event circumstances change,” Rodriguez said.
Some guidance around quarantining from the California Department of Public Health has changed since students returned to school. As of Thursday, the protocol allows for students and staff to return to campus five days after testing positive regardless of vaccination status if no symptoms are present and a negative test is produced. Masking is required for 10 days, especially in indoor settings.
Ten days of isolation is required for those who are unable or opt to not test, if symptoms do not subside by day five or if the individual is unable to wear a fitted mask around others.
If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to the virus but is not exhibiting symptoms they may return to school but must test by day five. Unvaccinated people and those who are eligible for a booster but have not received it, must isolate for five days and can return with a negative test after day five.
Skelly said the guidance will greatly alleviate the staffing shortages the district experienced this week which forced administrators to substitute for absent teachers. With infections so high, he said 15% of teachers and 18% of all staff were absent this week.
The lost staff has only compounded an existing struggle with staffing levels that have plagued districts across the county. Bus drivers, nutritional service workers, support staff and substitute teachers have all been in high demand.
Administrators and parents have had to fill in where they can, including Skelly who substituted twice this week. Under the new guidance, Skelly said he anticipates absences to drop by 60%.
“That will reduce staffing issues dramatically,” Skelly said, noting “no class went uncovered that I know of and learning happened.”
In the South San Francisco Unified School District, board President John Baker said earlier this week it was all hands on deck as officials contended with staff absences. The district has seen 121 cases with 36 staff and 85 students.
“The district is getting by but we’re suffering what every local district is suffering,” Baker said earlier in the week.
Access to tests
Some educators in the county are also appreciative of the changing guidance. Edith Salvator, president of the Sequoia District Teachers Association, said the changes have not been formally communicated to staff yet but her colleagues who are currently quarantining were grateful to learn they’ll be permitted to return to their classrooms soon.
Concerns linger for accessing the necessary testing required to return, she noted. Community testing sites have been greatly impacted as the far more contagious omicron variant hit the region amid holiday celebrations.
Health officials have assured the public testing systems would be easier to navigate in the coming weeks as capacity at county-sponsored testing sites is expanded and state leaders direct resources to schools.
“There is definitely some unease about the prospect of quarantines and staff shortages,” Salvator said. “The county’s new, shortened quarantine rules will help, but those are a little unclear still as it seems teachers will need an antigen test to prove a negative and the district will need to get a hold of those tests to make them available to our members.”
It’s also unclear what plans are in place in case conditions worsen on campuses given that health officials anticipate the surge to continue in the coming weeks.
Remote not an option for K-12
While higher education institutions can go remote — San Mateo County Community College District trustees are meeting next week to discuss the matter — elementary and high school districts no longer have the authority to transition full campuses to remote learning, whether temporary or for the semester.
State legislators opted against extending Senate Bill 98, the law permitting remote learning during the pandemic last summer. Instead, districts must seek a waiver from the state to move online and would have to prove they’ve exhausted all efforts to obtain adequate staffing levels.
Unable to speak toward whether the distinct would seek the waiver, Skelly highlighted the importance of keeping students on campus and noted health officials share the view.
“We have a responsibility to provide a place for kids to go and learn. Not every kid as we learned last year can thrive in [a remote] atmosphere,” Skelly said.
Design Tech High School, a SMUHSD public charter school, has provided students with the option of going remote starting next Tuesday due to the surge, according to a letter sent out to families Friday morning.
The school canceled classes for Monday to allow teachers to prepare to facilitate the independent study that will end on Jan. 25. Students will still have the option to attend in-person classes for those two weeks, according to the letter.
But Skelly suggested Design Tech has a different structure than other school campuses that allows it to more easily go remote. Shifting a campus with thousands of students to remote learning is complex, he said.
Coming weeks
Skelly shared confidence in the district’s ability to navigate the coming weeks, noting testing and masking requirements have been ramped up for all students regardless of vaccination status and the district is limiting crowd sizes by postponing indoor sporting events until next week.
“I’m confident, especially with the five-day quarantine now, if we stay the course we’ll be able to make it through the next couple weeks if things don’t get worse,” Skelly said. “I think we can handle it. … We’re really being vigilant.”
