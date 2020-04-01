Adequate personal protective equipment at Seton Medical Center in Daly City — where the state has leased 177 beds to treat coronavirus patients — is a huge, unresolved challenge, says the chief of San Mateo County Health.
Louise Rogers told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday that the county asked the state about fulfilling requests for the equipment needed by hospital staff.
“They don’t seem to have a plan for doing that,” Rogers said.
Debra Amour, a nurse at Seton, said Monday the facility is getting coronavirus patients from five counties but not the necessary medical supplies.
“We called everybody we could think of,” Amour said of seeking assistance.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, at a Tuesday press conference, was asked about the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting and concerns involving a lack of protective equipment for Seton staff.
“We need to do more and that includes San Mateo County — and every county in the state,” Newsom said.
“As soon as it comes in we are getting it out,” the governor said of supplies.
County Supervisor David Canepa said of Newsom’s comments that, “I don’t blame the governor.”
“But how are we supposed to come up with supplies if we don’t have the supplies to distribute?” Canepa asked.
Seton owner Verity can only buy 20% of the supplies the hospital needs, Canepa said.
“We need federal and state help,” the county supervisor said.
A Marshall Plan
He called for a Marshall Plan — the name of the U.S. program providing aid to Western Europe after World War II — by the federal government to provide medical supplies.
It’s absolutely ludicrous for the state to lease beds at Seton and not have adequate personal protective equipment, Canepa said. He is working with Seton, state lawmakers and the county Emergency Operations Center to secure supplies, the supervisor said.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, said she will continue to pressure the federal government for supplies.
“When we don’t have adequate personal protective equipment,” Speier said, “we’re putting the lives of health professionals on the line.”
“We’re desperately in need of these PPEs,” she said.
Canepa thanked Tiffany Le from Camino Corner Restaurant in San Bruno for donations Monday of protective equipment at the hospital. Both of Le’s children were born at Seton, Canepa said.
Amour, who has worked as a nurse for 30 years, recalled the difficulty of securing personal protective equipment known as a bunny suit during the Ebola crisis in 2014.
“Getting that took an act of God,” she said.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting Canepa said he sees a disaster on the brink of happening and that adequate resources for Seton — where coronavirus patients are treated on designated floors — have to be provided.
Workers at the medical center are interested in results and not whose responsibility the equipment is, Canepa said.
‘Fighting for the same supply’
Tony Armada, president of Seton Medical Center, said issues involving supplies are not unique and hospitals across America are experiencing similar situations, he noted.
“In a pandemic like this everybody is fighting for the same supply,” Armada said.
“We are depleting our stock very quickly,” he added.
The medical supply problem, County Supervisor Dave Pine said Monday, reflects how health care is undertaken in the United States.
“We don’t have a system in place to prepare for a crisis of this kind,” Pine said.
The priority is to keep costs low and use a just-in-time delivery of supplies — approaches that don’t work during a crisis like the coronavirus, Pine said.
Possible surge
Health care officials in California are trying to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients.
“If we do get a surge it will be very challenging,” Armada said.
“Our number one goal is to make sure our staff is safe,” said Armada.
Health care chief Rogers told county supervisors that the national stockpile of protective equipment is not fulfilling requests. The San Mateo Medical Center buys from a supplier that is rationing deliveries, she said.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the state needs to put pressure on the federal government for adequate medical supplies.
Other concerns
Separately, Pine said the county manager is addressing concerns about sick leave and compensation for employees, including workers at the San Mateo Medical Center. Pine said he has received emails from employees about such issues.
Concerns of San Mateo Medical Center employees include health protections, paid leave for workers who may have a COVID-19 exposure and paid administrative leave for those considered a high-risk group for the virus.
Trena Patton of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said the union made requests 10 days ago to San Mateo County for measures.
The public employees union has not heard back, she said.
“They don’t seem to think that the need is urgent,” Patton said.
Pine said Callagy is reviewing the impact of the coronavirus on all employees including those at the San Mateo Medical Center.
“Every employee is affected,” the supervisor said.
“Certain employees are more in the front line than others,” Pine said, citing healthcare and law enforcement.
“The safety of our employees is of paramount concern,” Pine said.
