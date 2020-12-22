Health coverage enrollment among some of the county’s lowest earners has steadily increased over the years with the pandemic showing little hindrance in people signing up, though the county’s Health Coverage Unit is preparing for large workloads once the pandemic is under control.
The Access and Care for Everyone program, established in 2009 to serve the county’s most vulnerable populations, has seen an average enrollment increase of 344 residents per month for the past six months and annually the program has seen a growth of 11%. To date, the program services nearly 23,000 of the more than 130,000 members enrolled in its parent program, the Health Plan of San Mateo.
Marmi Bermudez, the director of the county Health Coverage Unit, credits much of the program’s growth to decades of public engagement. Many of those enrolled in ACE are undocumented low-income earners whose trust can be difficult to gain in regards to government programs, and 41% of enrollees have been in the program for at least two years, she said.
“It’s about the relationships we build. Now more than ever it’s about being there for the client,” said Bermudez. “Those that have had insurance know the importance of that.”
Most new enrollments have come from family referrals, said Bermudez. Oftentimes, staff will receive text messages or phone calls from a client’s family member. The department has also received referrals through COVID-19 contact tracers and regularly follows up with those without coverage who visit emergency rooms or clinics.
Yet, the past four years have been some of the hardest, she said, with fears around the 2020 U.S. Census spilling over into the health coverage world. The Trump administration had proposed including a question about immigration status within the nine-question survey, meant to function as a snapshot in time for how many people resided in an area, regardless of documentation.
After the question was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, the administration then called for responses by those without documentation to instead be excluded. On Friday, the Supreme Court refrained from ruling on the case, stating it would be premature to do so with so many specifics on the count still unknown.
Local messengers have had to work hard to educate the public on available coverage for residents regardless of immigration status, said Bermudez, and the need for coverage has become overwhelmingly apparent during the pandemic.
“It’s about knowing in the public that there is fear and it’s making sure that when clients express concerns you know what information to give,” said Bermudez.
Looking ahead, Bermudez said staff is focusing on streamlining their work to handle future heavy caseloads. During the pandemic, disenrollment has been paused until the state’s COVID-19 emergency order is lifted. Once it is, many will be needing rapid assistance with enrollment renewals or finding new health coverage for which they qualify. The enrollment deadline for the state’s public option, Covered California, has also been postponed until Dec. 31.
Much work has already been done, Bermudez said, including the wide implementation of telehealth services and e-signatures. Still, some clients struggle with the technology needed to submit applications virtually and will need to meet in person when allowed which could be well into next fall.
Reflecting on decades of growth, Bermudez said today’s enrollment process is a far cry from the early 2000s when staff would carry briefcases of paperwork and portable coffee makers to enroll clients, adding “that was the life.”
“I’m optimistic we’ll find ways to streamline the process,” said Bermudez. “Our core mission is to have folks live healthy and longer lives and it’s really about coverage, coverage and access,” said Bermudez. “It’s about how you provide services to the community and how you built that trust.”
