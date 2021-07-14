A rise in COVID-19 cases predominantly caused by the more contagious Delta variant has San Mateo County officials concerned for unvaccinated residents who are at greatest risk of contracting the virus and needing hospitalization.
“We are particularly concerned for communities with low vaccination rates … many which have experienced a history of fear, distrust and racism from health care institutions and all levels of government,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
When discussing increased infection rates, Chan pointed to the spread of the Delta variant, which originated in India before making its way to California in March. The strain now accounts for more than 50% of infections across the nation but only represented about 2% of California cases in April.
In San Mateo County, Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said total new cases hovered below 30 infections per day in early June but have returned to rates last seen in March when vaccines were becoming more widely accessible. In July, daily infections have surpassed 30 cases on several occasions, increasing past 40 occasionally as well.
But concerns largely rest on those still unvaccinated, the health officials said. Chan noted national figures show unvaccinated people now account for 95% to 99% of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
“It is real that the unvaccinated are less protected and this is a really important period in which we can continue to shoulder people from the risk of hospitalization and the risk of serious illness,” Srinivasan echoed.
To date, 42,870 county residents have contracted the virus which claimed 583 lives locally. Hospitalizations have remained low with four residents seeking care, one in the ICU.
Nearly 583,000 county residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose or 87.5% of the eligible population. About 78% of seniors ages 65 and older have been vaccinated while roughly 64% of teens between ages 12 and 15 have accessed a dose.
Broken down by race and ethnic groups, vaccines have reached 114% of Native Americans and Alaska Natives, 99.2% of Asians residents, 79.7% of white residents, 57.7% of Black residents and 57.7% of Pacific Islanders.
Just more than 50% of Latino residents have been vaccinated, one of the hardest hit communities during the pandemic, accounting for more than half of all infections in the county.
Health officials have routinely noted vaccinations among Latinos and other hard-to-reach communities would take time, suggesting reducing the vaccine gap between the most underserved and the affluent could take months, a message on which Srinivasan doubled down.
“There hasn’t been the reach that we want in every community so that’s why we think this steady regular – we’re there when folks are ready – is important. We know these last groups to reach, it takes more time and persistence,” she said.
Alternatively, Board President David Canepa praised the county’s outreach efforts, including partnering with local trusted organizations and launching targeting vaccine clinics. He instead raised concerns that undocumented residents may fear their personal information could be used against them, preventing them from seeking vaccination.
Agreeing with Canepa, Srinivasan assured the public that vaccine information is confidential and highly secure. Canepa echoed Srinivasan in a press release, stressing that all residents regardless of immigration status will have their information protected.
“There is clearly a fear among the Lantinx community and undocumented residents that getting vaccinated somehow puts them in danger,” Canepa said in a statement. “It is imperative that we bridge this gap or suffer a dramatic rise in COVID from this highly contagious Delta variant.”
Dr. Anand Chabra, section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services, said the county is still focused on supplying routine micro-clinics and working with trusted partners and pediatric providers to encourage vaccinations.
The county will host a youth focused vaccine week next week, culminating in a vaccine clinic at the San Mateo Medical Center on Saturday, July 24. The event will feature music, raffles and youth ambassadors who are currently undergoing training.
“We have seen young people play influential roles with their parents, siblings and other loved ones and peers and appreciate the energy and commitment they are directing to a youth-led, youth targeting effort,” Chabra said, noting a similar approach will be used to encourage children under the age of 12 to get vaccinated when eligible potentially by this fall.
Responding to questioning by Canepa, Srinivasan said recent data has not shown an uptick in vaccinations in response to concerns of the delta variant but stressed that any of the three treatments available greatly reduce the COVID-19 related risks.
“This is a time in which we hope those who haven’t seen the importance can take those steps to get both doses of the vaccine,” Srinivasan said. “It’s a concerning time with the uptick and we want to protect everybody.”
