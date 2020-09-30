With communities of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19 due to performing essential work and residing in tight living conditions, county health officials are imploring residents to access expanded testing options while promising financial safeguards for those who test positive.
Chief of Health Louise Rogers said residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been directed to wraparound services offered through the Mental Health Association, a nonprofit based in North Fair Oaks. Residents contacted by a tracer can access wage assistance, temporary housing vouchers, food assistance and information on health care while recovering from the respiratory disease.
In the first month of the program, which launched Aug. 18, 263 referrals were made by tracers to the agency, potentially serving 600 residents, Rogers said during a remote Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. With a majority of positive coronavirus cases within the county coming from the Latino community, she said 90% of engagement has been done bilingually. Of the 115 contact tracers currently being trained to manage up to two cases a day, 40% are bilingual, said Rogers.
“It’s really great to hear that we have wraparound services to provide the support so that [low-income earners] don’t really have to worry about [job losses], as long as we get those services to them,” said Supervisor Don Horsley whose district consists of coastal farm land. “I know how drastic this could be for those families and those farmworker housing areas.”
Rogers noted officials have struggled to inform the public about the assistance following concerns from Supervisor David Canepa that residents have been hesitant to access testing out of fear of losing their jobs. Over a span of 14 days, sick residents are able to access more than $1,000 in wage assistance, said Rogers, noting the program has been modeled after a similar approach used in San Francisco.
“The dollars aren’t going to go on forever but right now we’re able to do it and it’s important that our public know that we are doing it and that’s how we’re helping people,” said Rogers.
She noted the state is expected to release additional guidelines which would require counties to address disparities in contracting the virus in underserved communities before moving to less restrictive tiers. While details about the guidelines have not been released, county health officials are also taking steps to address infection disparities in the communities of color and amongst young adults with targeted messaging on top of the additional services.
By providing safeguards for residents who may test positive for the disease, officials hope more will opt for getting tested. Though individuals experiencing symptoms have largely been encouraged to access testing sites, Rogers said broader testing can provide a better picture for how widespread the disease is within the county.
Expanding testing has been a priority for county officials who have independently contracted with Verily Life Sciences, a medical company providing COVID-19 screening through a state sponsored program, Project Baseline. The county-funded contract aims to provide 5,000 additional tests per week, or 25% more tests than the state’s median, to residents through a rotating site in Daly City, San Bruno and coastal cities.
To accommodate the additional testing, supervisors approved amending an agreement between the county and Verily, paying the medical company a maximum amount of $5 million for the services. Though the county could be reimbursed the $80 Verily bills per test, Deputy County Manager Justin Mates said the county will absorb roughly $40 to $50 per test even after Verily receives reimbursements from residents’ insurance companies.
Residents are not required to have insurance to receive a test at the state or county subsidized sites. The state-funded standing site can be accessed Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center.
Despite approving the agreement, supervisors expressed concern over the inability of Verily to administer tests to children and called for health officials to apply pressure on the medical company to expand testing capabilities. State officials are also pressing Verily to test children. The county is currently contracting with the medical company Curative to test children.
“We’re about to sign a big contract with [Verily]. We’re paying them a lot of money. It’s not obvious why it should be such an issue for them [to test children] when certainly other vendors are able to accommodate it,” said Supervisor Dave Pine.
Mates said officials hope to have a child-designated line available at the event center within coming weeks.
Visit www.smcgov.org/testing for more information on testing site dates and times and to schedule an appointment.
