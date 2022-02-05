COVID-19 cases are continuing their downward trajectory and a statewide masking mandate could be lifted within weeks but San Mateo County health officials are encouraging residents to continue practicing safety measures even after requirements are lifted.
“We’re still seeing very high case rates. They’re a little bit better than they were a week ago or two weeks ago and they’re starting to come down but there are still hundreds of cases a day,” Deputy Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan said.
Though cases are dropping, an average of 1,123 residents continue to be infected by the virus every day, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in her Message from the Chief this week, citing data from the state based on a seven-day rolling average. And more than 35,000 residents have contracted the virus in the past 30 days.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations remain high but are also improving with 117 residents being treated, 17 in the ICU, across the county as of Thursday, Feb. 3, according to County Health’s hospitalization data dashboard.
Despite transmission remaining high, Chan said a statewide masking mandate is slated to expire on Feb. 15 and state officials have not signaled an interest in extending the order. It’s also unclear whether a regional health order would be reinstated. Chan noted Bay Area health officers are routinely analyzing health conditions and see benefits and downsides to either move.
But Chan said it’s unlikely a school masking mandate will be lifted in February, noting school settings differ from many others given that large numbers of children sit for long periods of time during the school day.
County Superintendent Nancy Magee shared a similar sentiment in her Superintendent’s Update this week, noting “we’re not there yet,” in response to requests and some demands to lift mask mandates in classrooms. Some school districts have begun to loosen restrictions, including the Burlingame School District, which is set to remove an outdoor masking mandate later this month.
And Magee acknowledged that infections among school-aged children and school staff are on the decline while noting reinforcements in masks and tests are on the way along with additional clarification around testing mandates from the California Department of Public Health.
“That is enough to fuel my optimism about school life in the weeks and months ahead with May graduation season glowing on the horizon,” Magee said. “As cases continue to decline, our education workforce may be able to look up from nearly nonstop testing and contact tracing and find themselves more time for all that feeds their hearts and spirits — student learning, student and family connections, student engagement and leadership, and building positive pathways to success.”
Similarly, Chan said the general public should also feel hopeful that by mid-March COVID-19 conditions should be much improved, providing people with the opportunity to once again engage in the social and emotional support of their loved ones.
“The virus is widespread in the community but we have reasons for hope though,” Chan said. “As we transition from this long period of being very concerned about the virus, and rightfully so, it’s going to be bringing hope and trying to remove stress.”
Until then, Chan encouraged the public to continue practicing safety measures like masking, social distancing and reduced interactions with others and recommended extending those practices in some cases if the state’s mask mandate is lifted. For those at greater risk of experiencing some of the harsher side effects of the virus or hospitalization, including seniors and the immunocompromised, Chan said these measures are even more important.
Going further, Chan said he’d like businesses and organizations to institute their own masking policies as an extra layer of protection for its employees and those who enter their establishments.
If someone does begin to experience symptoms, including a fever, runny nose and cough, Chan said they should act as if they have COVID-19, noting it’s the most prevalent of the viruses circulating communities at this moment.
In addition to masks, Chan and Rogers both touted vaccines as the top safety measure of which all residents should be taking advantage with Chan noting most of those being hospitalized during the recent surge have been unvaccinated.
More than 686,000 residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, accounting for about 88% of the total population or about 93.3% of eligible residents ages 5 and older. Rogers said getting underserved communities above an 80% vaccination rate is a top priority, noting rates are currently at 64% for Black residents, 80% for Latinos and 61% for Pacific Islanders.
Vaccine appointments are now widely accessible but uptake has greatly decreased, Rogers said. In addition to standing local clinics, Rogers said the department is continuing to work with school sites on hosting pediatric clinics.
“The work to climb down from the mountain we had had to climb requires more stamina in these weeks, but we continue to expect better days in the weeks ahead,” Rogers said. “We are staying humble about all we do not yet know, remaining focused on learning alongside public health colleagues across the country how to adapt, and balancing all that is needed to stay well.”
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus to learn more about vaccination and testing clinics, mandates and COVID-19 trends.
