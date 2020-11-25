Imploring residents to act collectively in slowing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said prioritizing individual interests over the good of the community “will result in both our individual and our collective demise.”
“Right now, enough people are acting like they are individuals, carelessly, thoughtlessly, and I would add quite selfishly, whether by intent or not, resulting in a surge in new cases. Because of these actions, everyone’s lives are disrupted, schools will not function properly, and your favorite businesses will close, likely forever,” said Morrow in a statement released Monday, Nov. 23.
For weeks, officials have discouraged traditional holiday gatherings and, with the surge of cases, have warned residents a move into the purple tier could be imminent, limiting many indoor business activities, banning indoor dining and instating a 10 p.m. curfew. On Tuesday, the state released updated tier assignments, placing greater restrictions on many counties and moving none into less restrictive tiers.
Despite continued upticks in infections, San Mateo County remained in the red tier on Tuesday, where it’s been since last Monday, Nov. 16. Prior to the move, the county spent three weeks in the less restrictive orange tier after spending an initial five weeks in the red and two in the most restrictive purple tier.
The county’s most recent tier change from orange to red was triggered by a spike in its unadjusted average new daily case rate which went from 4.1 new cases to 10.4 new cases per 100,000 residents while its adjusted case rate rose from 2.2 to 5.7 in the span of a week. Updated state data shows the county now has an average new daily case rate of 11.6 cases for every 100,000 residents with an adjusted case rate 5.8, after accounting for a state testing credit.
The metric threshold for entering the purple, most restrictive tier, is a new case rate of seven infections for every 100,000 residents or a positivity rate above 8%. San Mateo County’s positivity rate has remained low, at 2.3% but if one metric crosses into a more restrictive tier, that tier’s restrictions will take effect. The health equity metric, a third criteria which measured the spread of the virus in underserved communities, has not been updated by the state since Nov. 10.
State officials have warned that tier changes will be made when necessary, rather than waiting until Tuesdays, as done over the past three months the Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework has been in place.
“While there is an enormous infrastructure stood up to try to protect you, if you don’t pay attention to your own actions, you will not like what is to come and how it will impact the people you care about,” said Morrow’s statement.
Of the 263,373 residents who’ve tested for the virus, 13,561 have tested positive and 170 have died. Hospitalizations have also spiked to 43 confirmed and suspected infected residents receiving care, from the low 20s reported within the last week. Of those being hospitalized, eight are receiving care within the ICU.
Officials have routinely attributed the recent surge to gatherings, noting the trend is reflected among all ethnic groups, however, Latino residents have continued to contract the virus at higher rates than others, accounting for nearly half of all infections.
Morrow shared optimism that the county could again see cases fall if residents work to follow safety protocol, noting he, “the government, or some external entity” are incapable of providing “some magical remedy to make it all better.”
“The holidays are going to be a super critical time. … We, as a community, were able to maintain a stable, manageable COVID case rate for almost two months, from early September ending with Halloween. I know we can do it again. It is in your hands,” he said.
