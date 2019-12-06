After months of scoping how San Mateo County Health will address a $57 million structural deficit in the coming fiscal year, officials are refining a proposal to reduce the department’s workforce by 44 permanent positions and 126 extra-help and limited-term positions.
The cuts county officials are expected to present to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Jan. 28 largely affect filled positions in the San Mateo Medical Center, for which a budget shortfall of $48.3 million is projected in the 2020-21 fiscal year. In an email sent to the County Health workforce and partners Nov. 26, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said five contracted community organizations may also be affected. She noted in the email it is still too early to determine how the reductions will translate into layoffs and explained the department is committed to giving any affected staff members or partners four months’ notice.
San Mateo County is one of several counties providing safety net services and a public hospital that have been grappling with health care cost increases outpacing stagnant revenue in recent years, explained Rogers. She said a substantial portion of the department’s costs is rooted in the wages and benefits for County Health’s employees and partners, who have been facing the challenge of the high cost of living in the region and increasingly lengthy commutes as workers search for less expensive places to live.
“Those costs are going up at a faster rate than the revenues that support our work,” she said. “As we’ve worked on this, we completely understand and recognize that our workers … need to have competitive wages.”
Well aware of the difficulties of hiring qualified employees without competitive wages and benefits, Rogers said County Health staff has been working closely with employees from across the department as well as partner organizations to identify nearly $30 million in revenue strategies that can be realized annually to help close the projected $57 million gap.
Rogers explained the estimated budget shortfall is less than 10% of County Health’s $900 million budget and is largely a function of stalled talks in the nation’s capital about providing health care for low-income residents. Because a significant portion of the services County Health provides are for low-income residents on Medi-Cal or Medicaid, the department’s budget is mostly funded by resources from the state and federal government, said Rogers, who noted the county provides about 20%, or some $177 million, of its budget.
Without active negotiations between the current presidential administration and state officials on the reimbursement rates for public hospitals, Rogers said County Health officials are projecting flat revenue in the coming months while costs continue to rise.
Revenue strategies, no gaps
Among the $30 million in revenue strategies County Health has identified are business process improvements such as use of a new software program expected to improve accuracy of patient registration and reduce errors in medical claims at the San Mateo Medical Center, said Rogers. By shifting clinical operations from a model in which individuals are seen by a specific physician to more team-based approach in which different medical professionals fulfill roles in a patient’s care, County Health’s network of clinics may be able to increase the services provided to each patient and also boost revenue, she said.
“By shifting to more of a team model … we also can increase the amount of service that we can provide,” she said. “That can be positive for patients … but it can also be helpful for revenues. That’s something that we’re excited about and that we’re building into our revenue strategies.”
Rogers noted efforts to ensure some 10,000 assigned Medi-Cal patients receive preventative and follow-up care at regular intervals may help revenue grow by some $23.5 million. She added efforts to treat more patients receiving health care insurance through the Health Plan of San Mateo — an independent, quasi-government agency which functions as a health maintenance organization and offers a comprehensive network of health care providers — in county facilities instead of paying for their care at other providers is expected to cut costs.
Rogers did not expect any workforce reductions officials are considering to create a gap in services, noting health officials focused on avoiding any changes that could disproportionately impact a specific geographic location or community. Acknowledging the progress the county has made with early interventions and preventative care, Rogers added officials are also committed to ensuring those initiatives are also not affected.
“To really evaluate all the possibilities here, we have tried to avoid impacting any of the things that we do and the services that we provide that no one else provides,” she said. “We have a key role to play as a safety net and we don’t want to leave any of our patients without those resources.”
Notification, worker sensitivity
Rogers said county health officials will be working with the county’s human resources department and labor partners to identify potentially affected employees in the coming weeks and plan to be in touch with those employees in early January before the public study session with the Board of Supervisors slated for Jan. 28. She added any community-based organizations that could be affected by the changes will be notified in December.
Though she acknowledged the tense nature of labor negotiations with a union representing County Health staff earlier this year, Rogers emphasized that the department recognizes workers need to have competitive wages and benefits, adding County Health competes with all of the other health care providers in the Bay Area to provide services for county residents.
“That’s just a reality of living in the Bay Area and operating a health care system,” she said. “Our employees have to rent and live in this county like everybody else, they need to have good jobs.”
Rogers said ensuring affected workers are given notice well in advance and supported as they seek other work will be critical to any proposals for a reduced workforce. Though she acknowledged there is no way to diminish the difficulty of losing colleagues, Rogers noted the importance of celebrating the collaborative work county staff and partners have done to mitigate the impacts of the deficit.
“If we stay the course with the great work we’ve been able to accomplish to date, we should be able to close this gap,” she said. “We should be able to close it without harming residents in this community.”
