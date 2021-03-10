As San Mateo County continues to experience falling COVID-19 cases, County Health officials signal further business reopenings are likely to occur next Wednesday as requirements could be met to move into the orange tier.
“The road will bring new challenges but we have come a remarkable distance,” said Chief of Health Louise Rogers during Tuesday’s virtual Board of Supervisors meeting.
In the orange tier, bars and breweries will be permitted to reopen outdoors without selling food. Indoor capacity will be expanded for many businesses, including 50% for restaurants, museums, zoos and movie theaters and 25% for gyms and card rooms.
Movement into less restrictive tiers was achieved by maintaining an adjusted case rate below four new cases for every 100,000 residents, a positivity rate below 5% and a health equity metric below 5.2% on a rolling seven-day average.
Both the county’s positivity rate and health equity metric meet the criteria to enter the least restrictive yellow tier but counties cannot skip tiers and must remain in each tier for at least three weeks.
Despite progress in the county’s most socioeconomically disadvantaged, areas that makeup health equity metric census tracts, Bay Area officials have called for the state to use an equity lens when determining where to direct vaccine doses.
State officials answered those calls by reserving 40% of doses shipped into the county for the bottom 25% of its most underserved census tracts. However, Rogers noted only nine census tracts in the Bay Area are within that group, with none in San Mateo County.
“If vaccine supplies to California do not increase, the result of this change will be a concerning flattening of our supply which is already … insufficient to meet the demand locally,” said Rogers.
The county’s new relationship with the Blue Shield, the Oakland-based insurance agency taking over California’s vaccine distribution, is also unclear. Rogers said County Health is evaluating the proposed agreement and weighing the risks of participating versus not.
Officials are slated to meet with the agency March 15, when the county is expected to formally join the state’s MyTurn system, a digital program that informs residents when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.
In the meantime, Rogers encouraged residents to also sign up for alerts through the county’s system that can inform residents of vaccine events not sponsored by the state.
This week, second dose clinics will be held at the San Mateo County Event Center and at the San Francisco International Airport for residents ages 65 and older and health care workers. Ravenswood Family Health Center and Dignity Health’s Sequoia Hospital will also host clinics this week, said Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 mass vaccination and medical director of Family Health Services.
The San Mateo Medical Center will be focused on vaccinating some of the county’s homeless population and a pilot program by Dignity Health will target homebound seniors. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson doses have also started being administered at two clinics in the county this week.
Lucky and Safeway pharmacies have also been given doses from the county to provide more options to those now eligible for vaccinations. Chabra said these pharmacies will also vaccinate their own grocery employees.
Chabra told supervisors that the county has either administered or distributed to other vaccinating agencies, 98% of the 142,120 doses received. To date, nearly 178,000 residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated in the county with 76,762 having received both doses.
“We’re feeling very positively about all the channels that we've developed to get the vaccine out into arms,” said Rogers.
Focusing on economic recovery, supervisors accepted the county’s Strategic Plan for Workforce Recovery, an up to $5 million three-phased approach which includes providing job training, small business support, developing a multiagency work plan and shop local campaign incentives.
Through the strategic plan, a North County Small Business and Entrepreneurship Resource Center will be established. The $200,000 pilot program will offer free assistance with rent negotiations, grant applications, networking and other general business assistance.
An additional $50,000 was directed toward creating a countywide workforce development and training plan by the nonprofit NOVAworks.
Staff will return with additional information regarding the creation of an incentive program for shopping local, proposed to be offered to residents through an app developed by Colu, a digital platform providing tools for city connectivity. Staff will also report back on each funded program.
Go to smcgov.org/testing for a full testing schedule.
