Unemployment rates for the Bay Area’s nine counties were below the statewide rate in April with San Mateo County the lowest at 2.5%, according to data released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.
California’s unemployment rate came in at 4.3% in April, up one-tenth of a percent from March. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 3.4% last month.
Regionally, Solano County had the highest rate of unemployment at 4.2%. San Mateo County’s low rate was despite layoffs in the tech sector.
Rates in both San Francisco and Santa Clara County were below 3%.
Just south in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, unemployment was much higher. More than 7% of workers were jobless in Monterey County while in Santa Cruz County the figure was 6%.
In San Joaquin County, 5.8% of workers were out of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.