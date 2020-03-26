The San Mateo County Harbor District announced it is closing its parking lots and boat launch ramps at Pillar Point Harbor on the coast and Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco, effective Friday.
The action follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s closure of parking lots at state beaches and parks to reduce exposure to the coronavirus and the cities of Half Moon Beach and Pacifica closing all of its beach parking lots.
San Mateo County Parks has closed restrooms, playgrounds, all picnic areas and visitor centers at all county parks. Flood Park, Friendship Park, Memorial Park, Sanchez Adobe and Woodside Store are completely closed. A full list of guidelines, modifications and parking lot closures are posted at parks.smcgov.org.
