San Mateo County residents can go to the beach again, but not between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for most, according to a larger set of newly loosened restrictions released Friday aimed at syncing up with state guidelines.
Also gone is the mandate that residents travel to recreate only within 10 miles of their home, which was an increase from an original 5-mile restriction unique to San Mateo County after large amounts of people went to the shore early during the shelter-in-place order. Beach parking lots will still be encouraged to be closed and people can still walk to the beach from their home at all times.
These are among a number of changes taking effect including retail outside pickup for stores selling items like books, clothing, toys, shoes, home furnishings or flowers. The new order focuses more on how it operates rather than a category. There are also loosened restrictions on outdoor recreational facilities which allows both indoor and outdoor swimming pools to be opened as long as they are actively managed and monitored, said Deputy County Counsel David Silberman.
High touch areas like climbing walls, dog parks, gym equipment, barbecue areas and playgrounds are still closed.
There will also be new guidance on child care that was previously limited to essential workers. It will now be open to all workers as long as the children remain in a stable group for four weeks together. In that time, children are not allowed to be in multiple groups.
Other businesses that may resume operations include those offering services that do not require close customer contact, such as pet grooming, dog walking, car washes, appliance repair and residential and janitorial cleaning and plumbing.
Outdoor museums are also allowed. However, for all openings, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required. Offices will be allowed to open — but only for those who cannot perform duties at home.
“The intention is to align with the state,” said Silberman. “Conditions can change throughout the state but this works for now.”
The order was made by Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, who County Manager Mike Callagy said is trying to match the state guidelines.
“We always tried to get to that level. We don’t see a dramatic spike of numbers. We can handle it with our hospital beds and [personal protective equipment],” Callagy said. “This is an opportunity to do away with some of the confusion and open up part of the economy. We are ramping up the testing and we gotta start to reopen.”
The county currently has 69 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 19 in the intensive care units. The percentage of available ventilators and surge beds is 93 and 97, respectively. The beds set up at the San Mateo County Event Center have been put into storage though Callagy said the center will remain available through the summer.
Testing has been a key component of the needs required to begin reopening, and the new goal is to get 1,500 tests a day. The county also is expanding its testing to other parts of the county. There have been a total of 20,684 patients tested with 1,592 positive results. Of the county’s big cities, San Mateo has 415 reported cases, while South San Francisco has 157, Redwood City has 220 and Daly City has 297. Officials have said they are not sure why some cities have more cases than others but emphasize the coronavirus could be everywhere. There have been 66 deaths, with the vast majority being of those in their 80s and 90s.
The county also has about 40 contact tracers, people who will track down others who may have encountered a coronavirus patient, and has a goal of 150.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 107
(1) comment
Here are the emails of your county supervisors. Let them know what you think. cgroom@smcgov.org , David Canepa , Tony Bayudan , smorrow@smcgov.org
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.