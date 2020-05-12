Drive-thru graduations or other events featuring people celebrating in the isolation of their car are allowed according to a new order from health officials setting tight restrictions on the affairs.
County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow signed an order Monday, May 11, which allows vehicle-based gatherings, so long as participants adhere to a stringent set of regulations intended to stem coronavirus transmission.
“This is a very limited, targeted, regulated opportunity for people to do some gatherings if they follow all the rules,” said David Silberman, a chief deputy with the San Mateo County Counsel’s Office.
The order amends the county’s previous position on the events, which were disallowed because they were not considered essential as recently as last week.
Under the amendment, car gatherings are OK so long as they are organized by a host who assures compliance, and gatherings of 10 or more cars require a police presence or private security. Face covering requirements and social distancing standards must be observed at all times.
Only those from the same household will be allowed in the same car, and the events must be held on property large enough to accommodate big groups such as parking lots. Each gathering is limited to 200 invited cars and can go no longer than three hours. Cars with the top down, motorcycles, bikes and other vehicles would not be allowed.
Leaving a car for any reason other than to go to the restroom is not allowed, unless permitted by the host. Only one person can be out of the car at a time, except to go to the restroom, in which case lines of no more than 10 people can form. Restrooms must be sanitized between uses. No food sales or transactions can occur at the events, and diploma or document exchanges must be completed in accordance with social distancing and face covering protocol.
The host must also establish a comprehensive plan detailing the logistics of the event, including an expectation that cars are kept 6 feet from each other at all times. The plan must be submitted one week before the planned event and approved by local law enforcement.
Mass gatherings are still extremely dangerous, said Silberman, who balanced that perspective by noting an interest among officials in accommodating those who want to celebrate appropriately during quarantine.
“This allows a very limited outlet for some gatherings people have not been able to have for some time,” he said.
The events will be too limited for the San Mateo Union High School District, said Superintendent Kevin Skelly.
“We’d be asking kids and families to do a thing that wouldn’t be very joyous,” said Skelly.
He said the restrictions, which he considered necessary and reasonable, would run counter to the spirit of graduations which traditionally feature large, jubilant crowds.
He added the limit of 200 cars would naturally restrict the events to only a portion of each school community. Rather than participate in scaled-down event, Skelly said the district is still focused on postponing graduations until a time when a more appropriate celebration can be held.
“We can plan something that is worthy of the graduates,” he said. And while the district won’t be hosting the events, he said the school system may coordinate with city officials planning other celebrations.
In other news, County Manager Mike Callagy said most who visited parks over the weekend behaved appropriately and observed social distancing regulations. He suggested some crowds formed at bottlenecks near Crystal Springs, but overall felt the conduct was suitable.
“We want to get to the next phase and open up new parks and we will do that only when we believe people will adhere to orders in place,” he said, following the first weekend when parks were open again.
The county Sheriff’s Office reported no citations were issued along the coast for violating the shelter-in-place order, but warnings were given.
The county also clarified rules for tennis in that games must be played with members of the same household, or singles played in which each ball is touched by a single tennis player.
There were 1,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County reported Monday, with 56 deaths linked to the disease. Callagy said testing company Verily expanded its testing protocol as well, and many previously unable to quality were able to receive tests.
