More state funding to help law enforcement mental health crisis programs is coming to San Mateo County, with Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, announcing $500,000 set aside.

The money from the 2022-23 state budget will augment and expand existing programs with the San Mateo County Community Wellness and Crisis Response Team program along with providing training for first responders dealing with people living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

