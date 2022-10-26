More state funding to help law enforcement mental health crisis programs is coming to San Mateo County, with Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, announcing $500,000 set aside.
The money from the 2022-23 state budget will augment and expand existing programs with the San Mateo County Community Wellness and Crisis Response Team program along with providing training for first responders dealing with people living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.
“I am proud of the work being done in San Mateo County to respond more effectively and appropriately to 911 calls involving those who are experiencing some form of a mental health crisis,” Mullin said at an Oct. 25 announcement in San Mateo. “I am extremely pleased that state funding will provide additional financial support for this critical pilot and allow for training so responders can effectively interact with those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
The pilot program has a mental health clinician from San Mateo County embedded into various operations and police responses to help with mental health crises. San Mateo, Daly City, Redwood City and South San Francisco each have a mental health clinician embedded in the city police departments. The trial run started in November to address calls around welfare checks, disturbances, assaults and suicidal calls. The two-year private program hopes to offer an alternative to jail and hospital emergency rooms for people in crisis and free up officers to respond to other issues.
San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini was pleasantly surprised by how smooth implementation has been with the public and staff in San Mateo. The program has offered better interactions with the public and reduced potential confrontations when police respond to incidents like welfare checks and disturbances.
“The reception by front-line police officers who are answering those calls for service every day have really embraced this program,” Barberini said. “They see it as a resource for them and an opportunity to handle calls in a manner they may not have been able to before.”
From December to June, the program clinicians throughout the county handled 560 calls for service but received 1,800. The biggest challenge for the San Mateo Police Department is coverage, as it only has mental health clinician working 40 hours a week.
“This funding will go a long way to us taking an additional step in addressing a need that is definitely there,” Barberini said.
The county will receive the $500,000 and divide it among the four cities. Barberini said the program has been successful so far, with hopes of expanding to other parts of the county and more staff and hours for San Mateo. Barberini said there would have to be a cost-benefit analysis of the calls for service and where the most significant gaps occur. He hopes to know how the money will be used before the end of the year.
“At the end of the day, we are looking for more personnel,” Barberini said. “The only way to grow this is more personnel. Our most valuable resource is people, our most expensive resource is people.”
The San Mateo Police Department is also prioritizing interactions with those with neurodegenerative disease and recently started a new program called Project Guardian. The voluntary vulnerable person registry for San Mateo residents allows primary caregivers to add a person with special needs to a list for officers during emergency calls. The registry helps people with Alzheimer’s, autism, developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities. San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley believes the funding will help officers best deal with people in an aging county.
“Having officers who are trained to be able to respond [to people] who are in crises and who have illnesses like Alzheimer’s or cognitive decline is the next stage in improving law enforcement,” Horsley said.
