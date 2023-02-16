Three affordable housing projects in San Mateo County have been backed by state grants amounting to nearly $43 million, helping the county bring an additional 212 units online, according to a county press release Wednesday.
More than $825 million worth of state grants were announced Thursday, Feb. 9. Among those were three for projects in San Mateo County that had already received financial backing from county dollars — the 71-unit Cypress Point development in Moss Beach, receiving $17.8 million from the state and $5.5 million from the county; a 72-unit apartment proposal in Daly City, awarded $3 million to complement the county’s $9.5 million contribution; and the 69-unit Eucalyptus Grove proposal on California Drive in Burlingame, which was awarded $22 million from the state and $5.7 million from the county.
The proposals are still in the planning stage but, if and once complete, will add 212 units to the local housing stock. During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, County Executive Officer Mike Callagy noted more than 550 temporary and permanent housing units have either recently been brought online, or will soon, thanks in large part to state funding through Project Homekey.
The funding helped the county purchase and renovate five hotels across the county and move forward development of a new 260-unit navigation center set to open in Redwood City in late March.
Increasing the county’s housing stock is a key part of its goal to reach functional zero, meaning homelessness will be rare, brief and never repeated. The increase in affordable housing could also help reduce commute times; saving people money and allowing them to spend more time with their families and loved ones, board President Dave Pine said in the press release.
“We simply must have more affordable housing for everyone in our region to prosper,” Pine said. “Without local affordable housing, there is a ripple effect that hurts not just the economy but our communities.”
