Concerned by an increased demand for food, county officials and nonprofit organizations are collaborating to assure meals are served quickly and that those needing assistance are not going hungry.
Lines of cars formed around the block Wednesday, April 15, at Taft Elementary School in Redwood City as families waited to pick up groceries in a drive-thru program operated by Second Harvest Food Bank.
Warren Slocum, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said the issue is not unique and that he also encountered long waits for meal service the night prior at the Boys & Girls Club in Redwood City.
“One of the top needs is food,” said Slocum, who added need is increasing as the stay-at-home order lingers and families across the Peninsula grapple with food insecurity.
Bart Charlow, CEO of Samaritan House, shared a similar perspective.
“Demand for food is skyrocketing,” he said, noting the nonprofit has seen the amount of households seeking meal assistance spike sharply in recent weeks.
Supervisor David Canepa said meal programs are struggling in northern portions of the county as well, where he has heard from residents that food is increasingly difficult to come by.
“Make no mistake about it, this is one of the biggest issues we have to deal with,” he said.
Canepa said car lines at drive-thru meal sites are becoming more common in Daly City and South San Francisco, which is pushing traffic overflow onto city streets.
To address the issue, Canepa has been in discussions with officials from the Cow Palace and Serramonte Mall to host meal service programs. He is optimistic the additional space available will help the operations run more efficiently.
“If we do nothing, or the status quo remains the same, people will go hungry,” he said. Canepa said officials will work with Anne-Marie Despain, the new food czar appointed for the county, to comprehensively address the issue.
Diane Baker Howard, spokeswoman for Second Harvest Food Bank, confirmed car lines and congestion have been an issue at select sites operated by the nonprofit.
Some problems can be smoothed with improved traffic management, she said, and others will be addressed as new programs get up and running. Tracking demand and identifying where is the greatest need will help Second Harvest provide improved service as well, she said.
She also sought to allay fears that the program was running low on food. To the contrary, she said plenty of vegetables and protein are available, but the challenge is making sure it is distributed in the most efficient fashion.
For his part, Canepa called for swift action in an effort to assure all hungry mouths are fed.
“What we need to do is get the folks resources and make sure these food banks are prepared,” he said.
